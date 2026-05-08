Attenborough At 100: A Natural Selection Of Ads

There are few voices that can make a nation sit up straighter than Sir David Attenborough’s. For decades, he has whispered us through the mating rituals of birds of paradise, the migration of wildebeest, the private lives of plants and the slow-motion jeopardy of a seal about to become a whale's tea.

So it is hardly surprising that advertising has spent years trying to borrow a little of that magic. Sometimes this association is literal as in the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) or the UN, and the BBC has created many famous promos for his seminal series starring its host — but more often, brands have reached for the Attenborough effect: the hushed reverence, the sweeping natural-history grammar (he's also been the inspiration for some affectionate parodies).

Not all of the ads are available to watch on YouTube but you can read more about how Travelodge used an impersonation of his soothing voice to help guests drift off; how Crocs affectionately steals Attenborough’s habitat by recasting collectors, chefs and influencers as distinct “species” of Crocs wearer; how Bosch won awards for using his mannerisms to sell drills; and why he was the right voice for an ad for the Teacher Training Agency.

He's even appeared (or rather gave his blessing to an impersonation) in the anti-drugs campaign FRANK. In the ad a suburban house party becomes a nocturnal habitat, drug users become strange species under observation, and the familiar voice of nature documentary is repurposed to make public-health messaging feel less like a lecture and more like a field study.

As Sir David turns 100, here are a natural selection of ads that have evolved in his image — from affectionate homage to full-blown parody and everything in between — and asks why the great man’s influence remains one of advertising’s most enduring species.

WH Smith

First up is this 1990 spot by DMB&B for WH Smith featuring aa young Steve Coogan doing impressions of questionable quality of figures from that time - including Attenborough. Incidentally, it's not as bad as other spots from this campaign - one saw him impersonate Rolf Harris — but it's unlikely to appear on Coogan's reel.