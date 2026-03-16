Wheels, Friends and Cultural Commentary: VCCP's David Masterman

For years I fastidiously packed stuff into scrapbooks, a weird sticker from a lamppost, or something torn from a magazine. Ephemera. Many of them have found their way into ads in due course.

So even though I’m lucky enough to be surrounded by brilliant people showing me interesting things every day, that mentality lives on in the ragtag folders on my laptop, packed with screen-grabbed oddities, and clips, a reservoir of interesting things to use one day.

Cycling through London

I’ve always cycled to work.

London traffic being what it is, if your eyes aren’t wide open, you’re in trouble.

Back in the day it was along the canal to DDB in Paddington.

Or through Regents Park to get to Fallon, BBH, or VCCP.

And now back in town with our swanky new Berners Street gaff.

I’ve witnessed accidents, phone thefts and full nudity, but it also allows your mind to drift and reorder the things you’re processing. A podcast in one ear. The real world around you. It’s a great combination. Good ideas are often two unrelated things clashed together. And that juxtaposition is happening all the way home.