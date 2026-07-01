five reasons why
Why Wonderhood has bought Elvis
A look at some of implications behind the recent acquisition
01 July 2026
Wonderhood Studios has acquired Elvis Communications from Next 15 Group in a move designed to accelerate its growth as an independent British creative company operating across advertising, social, entertainment, and TV production.
Elvis launched in London in 2003 as a below-the-line agency backed by MCBD. It grew quickly beyond direct and promotional marketing into a broader integrated creative agency, building a reputation for consumer-brand work across digital, shopper, social, activation, and advertising.
Last year, Next 15 merged Elvis with House 337, the agency created from bringing together Engine Creative and ODD and whose heritage stretched back to legendary agency WCRS. The combined business relaunched in February 2026 under the Elvis name as an “entertainment-first growth studio” built around the proposition 'Serious Entertainment'.
Wonderhood, meanwhile, has produced award-winning brand and social campaigns for Waitrose, Three Mobile, Starling Bank, Hargreaves Lansdown, Ineos Grenadier, Nike, and Coral. It has won over 80 major creative awards for its advertising and television work, so far.
The deal, which is due to be completed by August, was led by Wonderhood group CCO Sachin Dosani. He said: “This acquisition marks the next stage in Wonderhood’s evolution as a sustainably independent British creative company. It gives us greater scale, broader capability and a stronger platform to help brands build value by captivating audiences across advertising, social and entertainment.”
Alex Best, CEO across the brand side of the company, said: “Wonderhood has always believed that the most effective work starts with understanding what audiences choose to spend time with. Bringing Elvis into the business gives us greater scale, deeper capability and more firepower.
"Matt [Rhodes, CSO of Elvis] and his team bring a strong track record of effective, creatively ambitious work, and I’m excited about what we can build together for clients who want ideas that don’t just reach people but genuinely captivate them.”
Here are five reasons why the deal is important for Wonderhood
The deal results in a combined business that will be well-positioned to compete with greater scale, capability and resource. This strengthens its ambition to help brands captivate audiences across advertising, social and entertainment.
It bolsters Wonderhood's existing roster of clients. Elvis clients include CASS, Next plc, Mondelez, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy, the Ministry of Justice, National Highways, the England and Wales Cricket Board, E.ON, and The Football Association.
It creates a combined business with over 130 skilled people, thereby nearly doubling the size of Wonderhood.
It also bolsters Wonderhood's bench of senior talent and provides the people and clients of Elvis a long-term home which is aligned with Wonderhood. Matt Rhodes will take on a new position as chief commercial officer and will lead the transition of Elvis teams into Wonderhood. He will also drive the future development of Wonderhood’s pipeline in effective branded entertainment. Aidan McClure and Samantha Anstiss continue their respective roles at chief creative officers of Brand and Broadcast at Wonderhood, and founder David Abraham becomes executive chairman.
Following a record 2025 for Wonderhood, it provides greater opportunities for creative impact and company momentum in the months ahead.