Why Wonderhood has bought Elvis

Wonderhood Studios has acquired Elvis Communications from Next 15 Group in a move designed to accelerate its growth as an independent British creative company operating across advertising, social, entertainment, and TV production.

Elvis launched in London in 2003 as a below-the-line agency backed by MCBD. It grew quickly beyond direct and promotional marketing into a broader integrated creative agency, building a reputation for consumer-brand work across digital, shopper, social, activation, and advertising.

Last year, Next 15 merged Elvis with House 337, the agency created from bringing together Engine Creative and ODD and whose heritage stretched back to legendary agency WCRS. The combined business relaunched in February 2026 under the Elvis name as an “entertainment-first growth studio” built around the proposition 'Serious Entertainment'.

Wonderhood, meanwhile, has produced award-winning brand and social campaigns for Waitrose, Three Mobile, Starling Bank, Hargreaves Lansdown, Ineos Grenadier, Nike, and Coral. It has won over 80 major creative awards for its advertising and television work, so far.