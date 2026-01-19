Five Reasons Why... St Luke's has merged with BBD Perfect Storm

Befitting one of the UK's most famous and distinctive independent ad agency brands, which was named after the patron saint of artists, St Luke's has always ploughed its own furrow.

But after 30 years of independence, a majority stake has been acquired in St Luke's by its fellow indie agency BBD Perfect Storm.

In an era of consolidation (just look at what's happened at WPP Media, Omnicom and IPG), this might not seem that surprising - indeed it's not impossible that we'll see more agencies consolidate as times change. But this move is different - rather than being a simple marriage of convenience or a cost-cutting necessity, it brings together two agencies with differing geographical spreads and capabilities.

While St Luke's is most famous for its brand-building activities (although it has recently expanded into branded content under the Apostle Entertainment banner) for the likes of Heineken, Heathrow and KP Nuts, its suitor has its roots in CRM and loyalty. BBD Perfect Storm also operates the culturally resonant social and masculinity practice New Macho.

In short the two are complementary forces that are greater than the sum of the parts. Jason Foo, the CEO of BBD Perfect Storm, becomes chairman of St Luke's while Neil Henderson remains CEO.

Here are five reasons why the deal makes sense...

A marriage of international ambition with UK creative authority

BBD Perfect Storm has quietly built a business where nearly two-thirds of its revenue is international. What it hasn’t had - until now - is a UK creative brand with three decades of cultural credibility baked in. St Luke’s brings that heft. The deal strengthens BBD Perfect Storm’s UK footing while giving St Luke’s a route to grow beyond it.

Because independence still matters - especially at senior level

Clients want senior-led relationships, creative excellence and freedom from holding-company drag. Buying St Luke’s allows BBD Perfect Storm to scale its independent proposition without losing the founder energy and decision-making speed that clients increasingly prize.

To offer a fuller brand-to-business for clients

St Luke’s is best known for long-term brand thinking and UK-rooted creative leadership. BBD Perfect Storm brings transformation, CRM, loyalty, social and cultural consultancy. Put together, the group covers the full journey from brand definition to activation - not by bolting on capabilities, but by aligning two agencies with proven chops.

To grow without breaking what already works

This is a majority investment that keeps brands, leadership teams and cultures intact. That matters. It signals that St Luke’s hasn’t been bought to be absorbed or “optimised”, but because it’s already successful.

Building a modern alternative to the holding-company model

Both agencies have always lent hard on values, culture and people - from B-Corp credentials to Best Place to Work accolades. In a market full of consolidation, cost-cutting and brand dilution, this deal is a conscious attempt to build something different: a values-led, creatively credible, internationally relevant independent group designed around how brands actually grow now and in the future.