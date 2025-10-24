Heathrow's Bears Return in 'Must Be Love'
The furry brand characters are returning to screens for more tales of reunion and adventure, by St Luke's
24 October 2025
Heathrow is bringing its beloved furry brand characters Doris and Edward Bair, aka The Bears, back to TV screens in a new campaign titled ‘Must be love’, created by independent agency St Luke’s.
First introduced in Heathrow’s 2016 Christmas campaign, The Bears became household names across the UK with their touching tales of reunion and adventure. The latest 60-second film by St Luke’s, reintroduces audiences to the pair; and is set to the track ‘It Must Be Love’, reimagined by young British singer, Maius Mollis.
The Bears’ adventure begins with Heathrow’s futuristic Pod Parking, where driverless electric pods whisk passengers from the car park to the terminal in just a few minutes.
Once again, Edward and Doris are setting off on a trip – and while Edward’s endearing clumsiness keeps Doris laughing, Heathrow’s innovative services and helpful staff ensure their journey runs effortlessly from start to finish.
At the self-service bag drop, Edward manages to get the luggage label stuck to his furry paw. The couple then heads towards World Duty Free via Reserve & Collect, where their purchases are ready and waiting. Even so, Edward still has time to spritz himself in the face with a tester bottle of perfume, before Doris leads them to their gate, knowing the Heathrow app will send boarding gate updates. The film ends with the line ‘The best trips start here.’
Meenal Varsani, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & Customer Engagement at Heathrow, said: “We are delighted to announce the long-awaited return of The Bears in our new ‘Must be Love’ campaign. Doris and Edward’s adventures capture the special moments we share with friends and family before take-off, which often become part of our cherished holiday memories. Created in collaboration with St Luke’s, this campaign has truly been a passion project for everyone involved.”
Richard Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “Doris and Edward are back at Heathrow, reminding us that the best journeys aren’t just about where we go, but who we go with. Edward’s still as playful and charming as ever, and Doris, as always, is the heartbeat that makes those two, one.”
Alongside the hero film and a set of 15-second cutdowns for VOD and online channels, St Luke’s has created assets for OOH, print, social, in-airport and Heathrow-owned channels. The campaign launches on 24 October and will run for two months, coinciding with the key Christmas travel period. A second burst of activity is scheduled for 2026.
