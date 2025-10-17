KP Nuts Unleashes Joy With Band Of Rapping Woodland Creatures
St Luke's has created the new film to celebrate KP Nuts' premium signature range
17 October 2025
St Luke’s has created a maverick gang of three rapping woodland creatures to lift the nation’s mood in KP Nuts’ first TV campaign for more than three years. The nutty trio are here to remind us of the feel-good factor that a handful of delicious KP Nuts can bring, unleashing a sense of joy every time a bag of KP Nuts’ new premium Signature range is opened.
The new film opens on a shot of a couple, Billy and Tash, slumped on the sofa, idly watching a nature documentary or scrolling on the phone. But when Billy grabs a handful of KP Signature nuts, the evening takes on a whole different tone as the Woodland Clan jump into action and liven up the moments.
Suddenly, the lights dim, and we meet Squirrel-D (A.K.A P-Nut) , Striiipes the badger, and a hedgehog named Smiler the Hibernator, who pop up unexpectedly in front of Billy and Tash on the table. The trio instantly up the tempo of the evening with an energetic rap that brings to life the joy of KP Nuts, while highlighting all the benefits of eating and enjoying Signature’s delicious premium cashew snacks.
The couple are irresistibly drawn into the rhythm as the Woodland Clan start their rap on the coffee table in front of them and are captivated as it builds to a crescendo. Squirrel-D, Striiipes and Smiler the Hibernator’s performance provides a moment of delight to the couple as they enjoy the trio’s rap, which begins with a line about the couple’s hard day and ends with a celebration of the way KP’s new Signature range has “levelled up” their snack game.
St Luke’s spot ends with the couple visibly lifted and enjoying the evening so much more as they reflect, slightly puzzled, on the unexpected moment of delight they have just experienced. We finish on a pack shot of the newly-launched KP Nuts signature range, accompanied by the endline “New KP Signature - A Handful of Happiness.” Beth George, Senior Brand Manager at KP Snacks, said: “At KP, we believe in adding a little fun to the everyday with great-tasting snacks. We’re thrilled to see KP Nuts back on TV with an entertaining ad that reflects the way our new Signature range can instantly elevate a run-of-the-mill evening into a night that brings ‘A Handful of Happiness’ to the occasion.” Richard Denney, Joint Chief Creative Officer at St Luke’s, said: “We’ve all experienced those dull nights in front of the TV but now, thanks to KP Nuts’ new Signature brand, we can liven up the everyday with a snack that brings out the joy in all of us, whether we’re a badger, a squirrel, a hedgehog or a human.”
KP Snacks’ Signature roasted jumbo cashew nuts come in two flavours, Sea Salt & Rosemary and Smoked Chilli & Red Pepper. TV ads, which launch from 17 October, will run across broadcast and VOD on Sky, Channel 4 and ITV across TV and VOD in 30 and 20-second versions, with media planning and buying by Starcom. St Luke’s won KP Snacks brands Tyrrells, Popchips, KP Nuts in March 2019 after a pitch against incumbent agencies Wieden & Kennedy London, And Rising and BMB respectively. KP Snacks is the UK’s number one manufacturer of nuts and popcorn, and number two manufacturer of bagged snacks. It makes some of Britain’s most iconic snack brands including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, Tyrrells, Butterkist, KP Nuts, POM-BEAR, popchips, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, Nik Naks, Wheat Crunchies, Roysters, Frisps and Whole Earth. It also produces many fantastic products for the UK’s leading retailers. KP is proud to create millions of happy snacking moments for people every day! KP employs over 2,400 people in the UK across seven manufacturing sites and their head office in Slough, Berkshire. KP Snacks is proud to be part of the Intersnack Group.