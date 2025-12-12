St Luke’s 2025: The Independent that Keeps Punching Above its Weight

St Luke’s spent 2025 quietly proving why independence still carries weight. Without noise or theatrics, the agency delivered a series of warm, witty and deeply public-facing ideas that reminded the market how effective emotionally intelligent advertising can be when it’s built for real people rather than for show. It was a year that felt unmistakably “St Luke’s” - British at heart, human in tone and deceptively clever under the surface.

Inside the business, the agency simply kept its footing: steady client relationships, selective wins and a creative culture that remains confident in its lane. 2025 wasn’t about reinvention or scale; it was about consistency - the sort that comes from knowing exactly who you are and what your ideas contribute to the world. St Luke’s ends the year not louder, but surer, and that assurance is what continues to set it apart.

We asked Neil Henderson to tell us about the agency's year.

Neil Henderson, St Luke's CEO, on its 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Hit after hit

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

On innovation, 2025 saw the coming of age of our entertainment arm Apostle. We have two exciting branded content projects on the go and more to come next year. It’s great to be having a different kind of conversation with brands.

Creatively, this was a year when our work really stood out from the crowd. Life is tough for a lot of people out there at the moment, so in response brands have the chance to bring some joy into the world. It’s an opportunity we have been grasping whenever we can! The new work we launched for Heathrow, KP Nuts, Whole Earth and THIS™ were all great examples.

For Heathrow we brought back their much-loved bears, Doris and Edward - last seen in 2016 - in a new TV campaign directed by Si&Ad at Academy. Hitting the emotional high notes and capturing the zeitgeist the ad received the maximum 5.9 score from System 1, one of the best scores ever recorded for the category.

Following our appointment last year, we created a (plant based) rib-tickling TV and outdoor campaign for THIS™ to persuade die-hard sceptics that meat alternatives can be delicious, “THIS™ changes everything”. They are a fantastic client with a real hunger for shaking things up.

When we brought KP Nuts back to TV advertising after a three-year absence, we knew it had to be big. So we introduced a trio of rapping, nut-loving, woodland creatures - known collectively as the Woodland Clan - to launch our new brand idea for KP Nuts, ‘A Handful of Happiness’.

We grew our partnership with KP further in 2025 when we were awarded the Whole Earth brand. We created an eyecatching outdoor and social campaign later in the year, encouraging us all to ‘Breakfast Better’, and there’s more to come. We now have 5 brands within the KP portfolio, a testament to our enduring relationship.

We also expanded our partnership with South Western Railway and delivered two hard hitting campaigns, firstly, to tackle fare dodging, highlighting the consequences of travelling without paying and, secondly to stop aggression directed at staff by reminding people that bodycams provide evidence for prosecution.

And finally, looking after our people has remained our key focus, we proudly retained our ‘All in’ Champions status and became a Campaign ‘Best Places to Work’ winner for the 7th year in a row and were awarded IPA CPD Platinum for the focus we place on training and nurturing our talent.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

30 years of independence. In a year when networks have been dispensing with their agency brands we believe in the enduring power of ours. We don’t make a big thing of our age, we always focus on what’s next. But three decades of making great work and being a beacon for agency culture gave us a brief moment of pride.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

We are always looking for new ways to set the agenda for our clients and ourselves. Our move into the branded entertainment space is allowing us to tell brand stories in a new way. We are still in development but we are already learning so much about a different kind of story-telling, a new commercial model and the opportunities for helping brands engage their audience in a way that advertising or social can’t.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

We have a fantastic team of rising stars in the agency who are absolutely smashing it, and I’m looking forward to seeing them increasingly step into leadership roles over the next year.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

An end to short termism. Clients have been having to react so relentlessly to fluctuations in the economy, geo-political volatility, and fiscal policy shifts, it’s been hard to prioritise longer term strategic thinking. With the uncertainty of the budget out of the way, let’s hope we see some green shoots of longer-term thinking becoming healthy saplings.