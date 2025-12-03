Five Reasons Why... VCCP Has Launched Its Social Division

As an independent agency on the rise, VCCP is no stranger to growth. 2025 has been a year of expansion from its Challenger Academy to its recently created VCCP Roar PR division - and it’s not done yet. Developing another branch on its growth tree is its launch of ‘VCCP Social Club’ - a global collective of social specialists whose job is to help brands shine on socials, whether within communities or culture.

The Social Club acts as an evolved social offering from the independent integrated global network. It is a move that reinforces the agency’s identity rich in challenging convention to create value.

In charge of building VCCP Social Club into a global powerhouse will be Bridget Limbrey, promoted to managing director of VCCP Social Club, alongside Alex Dalman, head of social and innovation, Tiffany Mondesir, head of social strategy, and David Feldman, social executive creative director.

The team has also been joined by social creative director Lucy Hancock, who has an award-winning background in editorial and broadcast.

“More than ever, social is the centre of everything,” says Feldman. “ In building a team of the best social people in the industry, we’re in a position to create work that shines brighter than ever before.”

Here are the five reasons why VCCP has launched its new social division.

To meet the demands of a social-first brand-building era

VCCP is an agency that positions social as the modern centre of brand growth; VCCP Social Club is an extension of its belief that brands need to be socially creative from the outset in order to become and remain relevant in the ever-evolving, saturated digital landscape.

“We’re powered by a new operating model, grounded in the belied that Social is the Sun in your business today,” says Julian Douglas, CEO of VCCP Group. “ The world revolves around social, and we want to make it (and our content) better. Just as the sun's warmth creates the perfect atmosphere for people to connect IRL, VCCP’s Social Club helps brands find their cultural heat online so they too can bring people closer, enhance community, and supercharge their relevance.”

To unify and scale deep social expertise across its global network

VCCP Social Club will host a team of more than 80 global specialists across social strategy, content creation, influencer marketing, community engagement, digital innovation, and 360 paid, owned earned social. All under one hub with clear, coherent objectives provides clients across the globe a first-class social offering that not only operates under one model, but is a supercharged home to the field’s very best.

To elevate the quality, meaning and effectiveness of social content

VCCP Social Club is a further embodiment of the agency’s challenger mindset; it “challenges the bad habits of the industry”, according to Dalman.

Social media has a growing bad reputation, often associated with “meaningless chaos and frivolity” - VCCP is looking to change that image by steering an optimistic approach to social work, with a focus on "meaningful, high-quality content”.

To invest in agile, real-time content creation

It’s all well and good and recognising gaps in the industry, but offering the facilities to make the change happen is another. At the heart of the expansion is VCCP’s bespoke, state-of-the-art content studio: the Social Clubhouse. The studio will be the home of fast, native production and real-time cultural insight.

This leads VCCP in excellent stead to make social content at great speeds that match not only culture but the fidelity that modern platforms demand.

To strengthen leadership and accelerate global growth in social

By appointing Limbrey as MD and building a senior bench of social specialists (Dalman, Mondesir, Feldman, Hancock), VCCP signals that social is now a strategic growth sector for the group.

“Social is no longer a bolt-on,” adds Dalman. “It’s the engine room for modern brand growth.”