Creating Remington's Content Catalyst

The beauty category doesn’t wait for anyone. Trends can come and go in the time it takes to scroll a feed, and the brands that win are the ones that are able to show up consistently in culture.

For haircare brand Remington, that raised the question: how do you maintain a clear, consistent brand voice while allowing local markets to create content that resonates in their own culture?

For years, Remington operated much like a B2B business. Success was largely about securing retail listings, with product design and packaging doing much of the heavy lifting. As digital culture continually reshapes the beauty landscape, that model began to show its limits.

Working with WPP Media, it shifted from using centrally produced content towards a model described as “freedom within a framework” - empowering content that is culturally relevant while staying true to the brand.

From Product Packaging To Dopamine-Driven Content

“The beauty landscape has changed so much, and those sorts of comms just don’t resonate in new fast-paced digital environments like TikTok, especially in beauty,” says Kally Boshnakova, creative lead at WPP Media’s Wavemaker. “When you think about those online spaces, you aren’t just competing with other hair brands, you're competing with creators, memes, funny cat videos, news. It’s an emotionally charged, entertainment-driven space. You need to be able to deliver a dopamine hit better than the competition, and that’s a very different type of content to packaging.”

Remington’s challenge was both strategic and operational.

Markets needed the freedom to show up authentically in their own environments — whether that meant its Polish team cracking a joke about their latest episode of Love Island or a team in Mexico can run a TikTok Shop Live session with a favourite influencer — while remaining true to the brand’s authenticity.

Operationally, the challenge was just as complex. Historically, content had been produced centrally by the global team and distributed to local markets to activate. In the age of always-on digital channels, that model simply couldn’t keep up; modern content requires distributed effort.

“Our main objective when we started out with this project was to create an operating system for content – bridging the gap between the brand platform and channel activation,” explains Melissa Howarth, global digital content manager at Spectrum Brands, the owner of Remington. “Making sure that the brand voice can flex to the breadth it needs to across newer environments like TikTok, retailer, YouTube."

Building The Content Catalyst

Internally, the initiative was called ‘The Content Catalyst’ — a name chosen deliberately to signal the goal: rapid creation of content across markets.

“Our content strategy was a form of cultural navigation — setting the parameters for local markets to feel confident in the brand voice so as to take ownership of content production, in a highly culturally-relevant way, whilst maintaining brand consistency,” outlines Boshnakova.

“Our style was to become more conversational, but personality-driven content also carries a risk, so it was about setting the parameters for Remington teams to be able to embrace that risk in a safe way,” Howarth agrees.