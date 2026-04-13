When HP and Edelman Printed An Entire Billboard

To do so, the team decided to challenge the product and showcase the basic function of an HP printer by printing out an entire billboard ad and erect it live. The unsparingly complicated process included attaching a live printer in a Perspex box to a poster board in Clapham.

“We had to check out different kinds of glues, using different paper,” explains Fagan. “We also had to look at weatherproofing it because even though on installation day the weather was fine, it was going to be there for a month.

“What we then leveraged from a creative point of view was really looking at printer fails. The almost lottery when we send something to print - is it actually going to print? Is the last page going to be there? Are you going to run out of ink? There's always that sort of invariably when we print, it's time critical, and that's when we realise it doesn't work.”

In total, the printer printed 319 A4-sized sheets before being installed onto the OOH poster board, but it was a race against a clock to get it done.

“Because we were doing a time lapse we started early but needed to get it done quickly because the clocks hadn't gone back yet,” adds Ojumu. “ We also worked with Talon and Grand Visual who did a range of extensive tests.”

The pair describe the work as an “adrenaline rush” knowing so many aspects of the work could go wrong.

"The great thing was that the billboard in itself wasn't just a stunt,” says Fagan. “It was actually then carrying the message, and we left the printer there so that it became the hero and people could carry on seeing it.”

Ojumu admits that when the idea was first presented questions were raised but other ideas took priority instead. “We always circled back to the idea because it was so out there but also so simple; you do have to print things to be able to stick it onto a billboard, so why can't we use our HP Smart Tanks to do so?

“We put a lot of trust in Edelman and the wider teams to really bring it to life. It definitely paid off. Even if it feels wacky, taking that risk does pay off.”

The work was completed in a quick turnaround with the agency receiving the brief just before Christmas and the campaign going live in March.

Shift in audience

HP is a brand that traditionally targets families with children as a key audience demographic. For this project however, it identified that its Smart Tank printer would be best suited for a different audience - a consumer base it labels as 'life managers'.

“We saw there was this growing audience segment that we weren't serving in the best way,” explains Ojumu . “They are the household decision makers, 45-plus, running the household. And how do we speak to that audience group in a new way for the UK consumer that feels relatable?”

For Edelman, further investigation into the target demographic sparked the campaign’s idea. “We found it really interesting that this group still definitely use their printers. It's a sense of control and reassurance, and also they are of that era that weren't accustomed to everything being digital,” begins Fagan.

“We did it in a very public space to really prove that this product could actually do what it says on the tin. There's such a mistrust for this audience -particularly in things that say they do something and then they actually don't deliver on the promise. It just felt like we were really selling the true story of HP Smart Tank’s reliability in a very graphic way to suit the audience."

Rapid response activation

Also included within the campaign were in-person country-wide activations with the ‘Rapid Response Squad’, where members of the public could solve their printing problems, featuring Alexander Armstrong - picked in the hopes of appealing as a relatable figure to the audience, being a hands-on parent to four boys.