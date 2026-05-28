'Now We're Cooking': Inside Tesco's Accessibility Ad

In Britain, millions of disabled people are currently excluded by traditional online recipes which can create a frustrating and isolating experience for those in the community who simply want to enjoy cooking. Acknowledging this, Tesco has released ‘Now We’re Cooking’ - a campaign calling out the issue and designed to make cooking more representative, and inclusive.

With 18 million deaf people in the UK and two million people living with sight loss, 20 per cent of the population are currently excluded from easily engaging with standard advertising. Channel 4’s annual initiative, which started in spring, requires all adverts to include closed captions. This drive for inclusion is the centre of Tesco's new campaign and what the supermarket stands for. “We work hard to make Tesco a place where everyone is welcome,” explains Murray Bisschop, UK marketing director at Tesco.

The campaign won Channel 4’s Diversity in Advertising Award, an award that encourages brands to be ‘Inclusive by Design’ and start positioning themselves with the determination to be accessibility focused and designed for wider audiences.

Created by BBH and WPP Media, the work aims to help make cooking with confidence more accessible while embodying the supermarket’s ‘Every Little Helps’ brand promise.

Appearing in the ad is blind social media influencer Kitty Hinde. She confirms that the campaign successfully humanises disabled experiences while authentically involving the community in its creation.