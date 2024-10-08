The humans making sure 'the most human brands win'

While Simon has only recently got his feet under the table, given their commitment to holding to BMB's principles - albeit in a modern way - we can now look forward to more of the same.

We sat down with the pair to discuss the very human emotions that brought them together, how the "most human brands" concept manifests itself, and where they want to take BMB next.

Creative Salon: It’s been four months since you’ve come together. How did this partnership form? Had you worked together before?

Jason Cobbold: No, we hadn't worked together, but we realised quickly that we shared a common sense of what "good" looks like. We've both worked at agencies like BBH, and we knew many of the same people. What really connected us was a shared love for great ideas and craftsmanship, which helped us create a vision for the agency early on. I think the most crucial ingredient in any creative partnership is chemistry, and we’ve found that.

Creative Salon: How did you bond before officially joining forces?

Laurent Simon: We didn’t know each other well before, but after meeting Jason and David [Bain, co-founder], I quickly felt that they were genuine people. I even told my wife that I met two decent geezers—normal, passionate people with integrity. That’s the type of partnership I was looking for.

Creative Salon: What made the partnership click?

Jason Cobbold: There was this mutual recognition of our differences and strengths. David is very black-and-white in his approach, while I tend to be more inclusive. The dynamic works because we balance each other out.

Laurent Simon: Exactly. Jason brings people together, while David provides sharp clarity. Those differences are crucial for any team, allowing us to fit together well.

Creative Salon: Jason, you mentioned something about your experiences working on famous Renault ads. How did that shape your perspective?

Jason Cobbold: I’ve spent part of my career working on Renault, which gave me a strong connection to French culture. It’s interesting because Laurent has had a similar experience, but the other way around—working on British brands like John Lewis. There’s a nice symmetry in our career paths.

"The most crucial ingredient in any creative partnership is chemistry, and we’ve found that." Jason Cobbold, chief executive, BMB

Creative Salon: You’ve described this as a “reset” for the agency. What does that mean for BMB?

Jason Cobbold: It’s really about going back to basics—focusing on brilliant creativity and re-establishing the strong connection between creativity and strategy. Sometimes, strategy becomes an afterthought, but we want to bring it back as a core part of our process. We believe in building a powerful, small ideas business where creativity is at the heart of everything we do.

Laurent Simon: The industry has been shifting over the last five to ten years, with big agencies often dominating. But there’s something special about smaller, independent agencies. We want to build a place that prioritises creativity, strategy, and culture, not just data and tech.

Creative Salon: How do you balance traditional creativity with the growing influence of technology and data?

Laurent Simon: Creativity is still the key to success. Data and technology are important, but they don’t replace the human gut instinct and emotion behind great ideas. The magic happens when you combine both. Data can inform us, but it’s creativity that moves people.

Jason Cobbold: Exactly. Too often, we rely on data alone. We’ve lost some of that personal, first-hand insight into consumers. At BMB, we want to get back to that intimate understanding of the people we’re trying to reach—whether through a focus group or simply observing how people react to an idea.

Creative Salon: You both emphasise the importance of humanity in your work. How does that translate into your approach with clients?

Laurent Simon: It makes a huge difference. When you work with clients on a personal level, you’re not just exchanging briefs—you’re building relationships. This connection fosters better creativity because everyone is more aligned and invested in the outcome.