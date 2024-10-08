feature
The humans making sure 'the most human brands win'
Five months after Laurent Simon joined BMB as chief creative officer, he and chief executive Jason Cobbold talk about their vision for the agency
08 October 2024
"The Most Human Brands Win." It's a neat agency proposition - one that eschews talk of target markets, sub-demographics and sectors, and puts humanity right at the centre of the advertising process.
BMB, launched in 2005, has always held dear to the idea that humanity - rather than any misplaced idea that an obscure consumerist concept such as a brand - moves people. It's why it set out to imbue those brands with humanising qualities.
Obviously, it takes humans to do this - enter BMB's chief creative officer Laurent Simon and chief executive Jason Cobbold. Under the pair, the agency created the ad for Breast Cancer Now that draws attention to things people living with breast cancer often don’t speak about.
While Simon has only recently got his feet under the table, given their commitment to holding to BMB's principles - albeit in a modern way - we can now look forward to more of the same.
We sat down with the pair to discuss the very human emotions that brought them together, how the "most human brands" concept manifests itself, and where they want to take BMB next.
Creative Salon: It’s been four months since you’ve come together. How did this partnership form? Had you worked together before?
Jason Cobbold: No, we hadn't worked together, but we realised quickly that we shared a common sense of what "good" looks like. We've both worked at agencies like BBH, and we knew many of the same people. What really connected us was a shared love for great ideas and craftsmanship, which helped us create a vision for the agency early on. I think the most crucial ingredient in any creative partnership is chemistry, and we’ve found that.
Creative Salon: How did you bond before officially joining forces?
Laurent Simon: We didn’t know each other well before, but after meeting Jason and David [Bain, co-founder], I quickly felt that they were genuine people. I even told my wife that I met two decent geezers—normal, passionate people with integrity. That’s the type of partnership I was looking for.
Creative Salon: What made the partnership click?
Jason Cobbold: There was this mutual recognition of our differences and strengths. David is very black-and-white in his approach, while I tend to be more inclusive. The dynamic works because we balance each other out.
Laurent Simon: Exactly. Jason brings people together, while David provides sharp clarity. Those differences are crucial for any team, allowing us to fit together well.
Creative Salon: Jason, you mentioned something about your experiences working on famous Renault ads. How did that shape your perspective?
Jason Cobbold: I’ve spent part of my career working on Renault, which gave me a strong connection to French culture. It’s interesting because Laurent has had a similar experience, but the other way around—working on British brands like John Lewis. There’s a nice symmetry in our career paths.
"The most crucial ingredient in any creative partnership is chemistry, and we’ve found that."
Jason Cobbold, chief executive, BMB
Creative Salon: You’ve described this as a “reset” for the agency. What does that mean for BMB?
Jason Cobbold: It’s really about going back to basics—focusing on brilliant creativity and re-establishing the strong connection between creativity and strategy. Sometimes, strategy becomes an afterthought, but we want to bring it back as a core part of our process. We believe in building a powerful, small ideas business where creativity is at the heart of everything we do.
Laurent Simon: The industry has been shifting over the last five to ten years, with big agencies often dominating. But there’s something special about smaller, independent agencies. We want to build a place that prioritises creativity, strategy, and culture, not just data and tech.
Creative Salon: How do you balance traditional creativity with the growing influence of technology and data?
Laurent Simon: Creativity is still the key to success. Data and technology are important, but they don’t replace the human gut instinct and emotion behind great ideas. The magic happens when you combine both. Data can inform us, but it’s creativity that moves people.
Jason Cobbold: Exactly. Too often, we rely on data alone. We’ve lost some of that personal, first-hand insight into consumers. At BMB, we want to get back to that intimate understanding of the people we’re trying to reach—whether through a focus group or simply observing how people react to an idea.
Creative Salon: You both emphasise the importance of humanity in your work. How does that translate into your approach with clients?
Laurent Simon: It makes a huge difference. When you work with clients on a personal level, you’re not just exchanging briefs—you’re building relationships. This connection fosters better creativity because everyone is more aligned and invested in the outcome.
Creative Salon: What’s your take on the phrase “the most human brand wins,” which seems to be a core belief at BMB?
Jason Cobbold: It’s a way of expressing the agency’s long-standing belief in understanding human emotions. Brands that truly connect with people on a deeper, human level tend to succeed. It’s not about soft, fluffy ideas—it’s about tapping into the full spectrum of human emotions, from joy to mischief to frustration, and creating work that resonates on that level.
Creative Salon: Can you give an example of how this approach influences your work?
Laurent Simon: We believe that creativity drives business success. Some agencies might not see that connection, but we do. Our clients are often fascinating people with great stories, and that helps us create work that’s not only strategic but also deeply creative.
Jason Cobbold: It’s about looking beyond the product or the service and focusing on the humans behind it. We’ve worked on brands that other agencies might shy away from, but we find ways to make even the most unexpected categories interesting by focusing on the human side.
Creative Salon: How does this philosophy impact the agency’s culture?
Laurent Simon: It creates a better working environment. When you’re building human relationships with your clients and your team, work becomes more enjoyable. It’s not just about getting the job done—it’s about creating something meaningful together.
Creative Salon: What’s next for BMB? How do you see the agency evolving?
Jason Cobbold: We’re focused on continuing to build our reputation for brilliant creativity and solid strategy. We want to stay small and agile but grow in a way that strengthens our core values. We’re excited about what’s to come, especially as we continue to refine our approach to human brands and creative excellence.
Laurent Simon: At the end of the day, it’s about connecting with people in a genuine way—whether that’s through a TV ad, a digital experience, or a simple conversation. That’s what makes great work, and that’s what we aim to do here at BMB.