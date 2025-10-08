Five Reasons Why... Media By Mother Has Expanded Into The UK

As the advertising industry evolves to meet the various technological and social developments of recent years, there has been a noticeable move to bring creative and media closer together again. The latest development in that trend sees independent Mother bring its media brand over to the UK, four years after launch in the US.

After nine months in incubation, it will be led by Tara Grimes, who has been appointed director of Media, moving from Media by Mother in New York, where she was director of media planning for three years.

Grimes will be supported by the rest of the Media by Mother leadership team, consisting of CEO and founder David Gaines and global partner Katie Mackay-Sinclair.

Here are five reasons for the expansion of Media by Mother now...