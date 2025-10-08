Five Reasons Why... Media By Mother Has Expanded Into The UK

Five Reasons Why
Mother’s media arm lands in London, promising smarter strategy, creative clout, and a rebellion against algorithmic mediocrity, led by Tara Grimes
08 October 2025
As the advertising industry evolves to meet the various technological and social developments of recent years, there has been a noticeable move to bring creative and media closer together again. The latest development in that trend sees independent Mother bring its media brand over to the UK, four years after launch in the US.
After nine months in incubation, it will be led by Tara Grimes, who has been appointed director of Media, moving from Media by Mother in New York, where she was director of media planning for three years.
Grimes will be supported by the rest of the Media by Mother leadership team, consisting of CEO and founder David Gaines and global partner Katie Mackay-Sinclair.
Here are five reasons for the expansion of Media by Mother now...
International Expansion with Purpose. The London launch marks Media by Mother’s first move beyond the US, reflecting Mother’s steady global growth and ambition to challenge media norms internationally. The Mother Family originally expanded into New York, opening in Hell’s Kitchen in 2003.
A Smarter, More Transparent Media Philosophy. Gaines explains that Media by Mother champions a media model that prioritises intelligence and transparency. "Media doesn't need more complexity,” he claims. “Our goal? Subvert the algorithms instead of mindlessly feeding them client budgets. That's what we've built at Media by Mother, our London office will keep pushing brands forward, not just keeping them afloat."
Expanding Mother UK’s Offer with Client-Centric Collaboration Across Creative and Media. The London team will integrate media planning, data, analytics, and Mother’s creative thinking to build brand connections that reflect real life. This hybrid model positions Media by Mother as more than a media buyer – but a collaborative partner for clients and agencies.
A Timely Cultural Fit for UK Brands. Grimes believes that now is a good moment to bring “the spirit” and ethos of the media offering into the UK market. “Media isn’t about playing by someone else’s rules - it’s about creating the conditions for brands to think, act, and grow on their own terms,” she states.
Experienced Transatlantic Leadership. Grimes brings three years of experience from the New York office, ensuring continuity of its culture, vision, and values. She is being supported by Gaines, the former global head of media strategy at WPP, and Mackay-Sinclair, who has been with the agency for more than 17 years. Mother has responded to a dramatic rise in client interest in independents with global capabilities and has been doubling down on working together across offices and the Family of agencies, building on work for clients including Uber, Google, Dow Jones, Blackrock, Electronic Arts, and more.