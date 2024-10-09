Mark Hodge: The Marketer Masterminding McCain's Brand Building

The brief: Find a marketer that realises the profit potential of their brands and has the confidence to be more long-term, more brand-focused and – ultimately – more successful.

The answer: Mark Hodge.

The result: Scooping one of the industry’s top awards - landing the IPA Effectiveness Awards Grand Prix for his agency adam&eveDDB for not only rebuilding the McCain brand but using advertising to generate £79 million of incremental gross profits while total company gross profits rose by 32 per cent. A brilliant achievement for any brand and its marketing leader - a robust demonstration of an effectiveness framework that joins up the dots and links the commercial, growth, marketing with its commercial creativity agenda.

The enduring decade-long relationship with his agency (Hodge appointed adam&eveDDB to the business in October 2014), the McCain brand has celebrated the joyful reality of family teatime, which has delivered a 56 per cent increase in sales value and a profit ROI of £1.48 per £1 invested in a challenging market. His agency developed a strategy and range of objectives focusing on brand-building to grow sales profitably in a time of raging inflation, changing shopper behaviour and a cost of living crisis.

In addition to the Grand Prix, the McCain submission won The Channon Prize for Best New Learning and a gold award, while adam&eveDDB has been named Effectiveness Company of the Year.

A Mainstay Marketer

Hodge has been with the brand for almost close to two decades - a rare achievement in the marketing world where changing jobs frequently is almost always seen as good for career development, but what really are the unintended consequences for brand building?

He started at McCain in 2005 as the head of brand. The role of any good marketer is to play the long-term, strategic game of not only attracting customers, but retaining them. But if, as a recent survey suggests, two-thirds of marketers have only been in their current role for a maximum of three years and just 15.9 per cent have been in their current role for more than seven years, then how do you invest in a brand's long-term effectiveness? Hodge happens to be a rare marketing beast in that context, and this is what makes Hodge our marketer of the week.