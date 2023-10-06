The Challenging world of marketing family-owned businesses

The Agency Experience

We asked some agency executives to share some of their experiences of working alongside family-owned businesses.

James Middlehurst, managing director of The Gate, on working with Comte

We have been working with Comté cheese, located in the Jura region of France, for a number of years now. Comté has protected AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protégée) status and only cheese from this region, made in a certain way, can be called Comté. Its ties to the local community make it unique. Already hugely popular in France, it has steadily been growing here in the UK.

One of the first things you notice when you venture into Poligny, the home of Comté cheese and where the brand is headquartered, is that Comté is everywhere – front and centre in shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

Upon arrival at Comté HQ, you enter through a museum that delivers the full Comté experience. It is immersive, giving visitors a deep understanding and feel for the brand; the cheese, the region, the farmers, the cows and every part of Comte's provenance. A huge selection of high-quality Comté merchandise adorns the shelves; t-shirts, hoodies, oven-gloves and even Comté boxer shorts. Comté is a ‘love brand’ and Comté fans like to wear it.

Marketing meetings with Comté are not with the usual C suite, but rather a Co-operative. The CIGC, the steering committee which oversees the work of the export agencies, is made up of a broad church – representatives from all the entities that are vested in the production of Comté; the affineurs, the fruitiers, the dairy farmers as well as the marketing team, all have a voice at the table. All emphasising Comté’s connection to the terroir.

Honest, open discussion is followed by lunch. Wine, Comté (obviously) and the local cuisine (yellow chicken) is served. It is all part of the experience and the way things are done. It creates another strong connection to the gastronomy of the area and is a fitting way to conclude a morning of meetings about cheese.

Delivering the work is made simple. There is one person who we deal with on everything. The emphasis is on partnership and with it, creative freedom. Processes are agile and the work is genuinely integrated. Channel silos and stakeholder hoops have been removed; KPIs and metrics are kept simple; admin and bureaucracy is stripped right back; the agency is trusted to get on with things.

Having a consistent agency team who live and breath the brand is fundamental. The client lets you feel they are in it for the long term and the induction is necessarily long. Ensuring anyone who works on the brand understands and feels exactly what Comté means to the local region and its cultural significance.

The principles of trust, joining up and simplifying are not new and they are characteristic of the very best client-agency relationships, but they can sometimes be forgotten and complexity can all too easily take over. Working with Comté is a good reminder of how to keep things simple.