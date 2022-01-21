John Hadfield: marrying commerce and creativity

While not the boondocks it once was, White City might seem a slightly incongruous location for an ad agency like Publicis.Poke. Parent company Publicis Groupe has taken over much of the old BBC complex, centralising its media brands there, though Publicis.Poke is the only one of its creative agencies (or indeed any other) to be based on the old TV Centre site.

John Hadfield, the chief executive of Publicis.Poke, doesn’t necessarily see it that way. He sees the location – White City has undergone a £8 billion regeneration plan including the vast Westfield shopping centre, as well as the continuation of TV production in the BBC studios – as matching the ambitions of the agency itself: for him, it’s about the combination of creativity and commerce. And he wouldn’t necessarily agree with the characterisation of Publicis.Poke as an “ad agency” with all the attendant baggage that carries.

Hadfield was (understandably) a relatively unknown quantity to many outside of his former agency BBH, in these shores at least, upon his appointment to the CEO role in June last year. He’d spent the previous 15 years overseas, building up BBH Singapore from its place as the 31st (THIRTY-FIRST) best agency in the city state in 2005 to number five in the world in 2020, according to Campaign magazine. His personal creative highlights from his time there includes the “Unlimited Stadium” for Nike in 2016, which launched its Lunar Epic Flyknit with the world's first full-sized LED-lined running track in the shape of the trainer.