Is Jony Ive Correct or Can Creativity Thrive In Corporate Corridors?

With the swift rise of artificial intelligence (AI), questions are being asked about the future and value of human creativity in the face of automated, and fast-to-order output. But if there's one man who understands how to embody and sell the art of thinking differently, then it is former chief design officer at Apple, Jony Ive.

His latest move is a design partnership with Chat GPT developer Open AI, created following the £4.7bn sale of his start-up business to Sam Altman.

But when he departed the world's largest tech business to start his own, he questioned the ability of major businesses to fully embrace creativity, claiming the creative process is too often stifled by the machinations of large organisations.

"Any process that is unpredictable does not sit comfortably or naturally in a large group," he told McKinsey's The Quarterly Interview: Provocations to Ponder less than two years ago.

He added that leaders should accept that "the creative process is fabulously unpredictable".

This view is backed by the most recent findings in Cannes Lions' recent State of Creativity report - only 13 per cent of respondents say their companies take a risk-friendly approach to marketing communications.

Almost a third (29 per cent) of brands admit to being highly risk-averse. And 57 per cent of brands rate their cultural moments as "poor" or "very poor".