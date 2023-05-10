Be More Dog: Do Pets In The Office Boost Creativiy?

Our furry friends have long been known as a source of happiness, helping us to de-stress, and forge better relationships with other people. But does all that that apply in the workplace?

Well VCCP embarked on a piece of research to find out if the presence of a canine in the office might help boost creativity.

And for pet lovers everywhere, the good news is that while dogs are not an immediate silver bullet, they are a contributing factor to increasing creativity in the workplace (especially during a new era of hybrid and flex working).

The #BeMoreDog study - the 'world’s first global study about the impact of dogs on human creativity in the workplace' - canvassed 57 creatives across eight cities to determine how our four-legged friends could help us change the way we work for the better.

Julian Douglas, International CEO of VCCP, said: “We found during the pandemic a lot of our employees had rescued or got pets for themselves and their families. The results of the study made us more welcoming of pets across all of our offices, especially since we know dogs' effect on happiness.”

Respondents in the #BeMoreDog report said that they looked forward to getting out of their seats and spending time with their dogs, taking them for a walk, and decompressing during a stressful work day. They also went on to report that they particularly looked forward to coming to work when dogs were in the office.

We asked agencies if these findings resonated across adland and whether, in the drive to attract staff back to the workplace, agencies are coming under pressure to accommodate dog-lovers?