Cadbury's Phil Warfield: Inspiring Generosity, AI Adoption And LHF Creative

Warfield sees AI going on to be a powerful tool for the company in offering more efficiency around admin and data processing, but he believes the jobs that need craft and creativity remain.

“As part of the ‘Yours For 200 years’ campaign, that's a fantastic example of where in previous years, if the agency would have come to us and said, ‘We want to make 70,000 bespoke posters and allow the great British public to star in them,’ my first question would have been, ‘How much is that going to cost?’ And we'd have stopped at that conversation. So where AI allowed us to move forward was to make this immersive, personalised, beautiful bit of creative that really drove value for the consumer, and that's something that I'm super keen on pushing on.”

And while the brand’s adoption of technology may be on the rise, humanity and generosity will sit central to his plans for Cadbury.

“There is that generous instinct that exists within all of us, and if we can inspire a little bit of more of that as a brand in those everyday moments, then I think we're doing a fantastic job.”

Creative Marketing According to Phil Warfield

Creative Salon: Do you think Less Healthy Food (LHF) regulations will actually fuel your creativity — what impact — if any in terms of idea generation?

Phil Warfield: Firstly, as a leading brand Cadbury has a responsibility to follow the guidelines and we will abide with both the letter and spirit of the law when going through our creative process

But yes absolutely the LHF restrictions have the potential to fuel creativity all the way from strategy through to execution

Brands which have strong equity, a clear strategic positioning & defined, compliant DBAs will be set-up to thrive in this environment in a fully compliant way

It will then be down to our agency teams on how they bring the craft and creativity through their ideas to create something that is truly distinctive and engaging for consumers

Can you talk a bit about why VCCP have proven such an effective creative partner for Cadbury?

I think there are three big reasons VCCP have been such an effective creative partner for Cadbury. The first is the honesty and trust that run right through the relationship — from the account management team to strategy to the creatives. I know I can pick up the phone if something doesn’t feel quite right, and we can talk it through. And I’m not always right.

A good example is from the Cadbury 200 Years campaign. There were lots of moving parts, but one press ad in particular stands out. The VCCP team were incredibly passionate about it, and most of our team were too. I was the one swimming slightly against the tide, asking questions. We had a meeting — not a showdown, but a proper conversation — and I said, “Look, I trust you. We all trust you. Just take me through the exploration you’ve done and why you feel this is the right direction.” We ended up running the ad, and it went on to receive a lot of creative acclaim. It was a great reminder that you don’t always get it right on instinct alone, and that what matters is being taken on the journey. If I can’t explain something simply, I probably don’t understand it, so I need partners who help me get there.

The second thing is the depth of understanding and genuine passion VCCP have for the brand. And it’s not just them — Publicis, Identity, and our other partners too — but with VCCP in particular, that care for Cadbury runs across every level, from junior team members to senior leaders. You can feel it in the work and in the conversations.

And finally, we’re lucky on both sides — Mondelez and agency — to have incredibly talented people who really care. When you combine that talent with trust, honesty, and a shared love for the brand, you get a partnership that consistently produces great work.

How do you maintain creative excellence and a focus on craft?

For me, it comes back to trust with our agency partners. On both the client and agency side, we’re aligned on pushing the creative bar as high as possible every time we brief work. That ambition is baked into our action standards — we’re always looking to elevate the work.

One of my personal watch outs is the balance between creative effectiveness and creative bravery. Measurement is hugely important to me, to the business, and to how we decide which ideas to progress or refine. But the risk is that you can walk past the big, bold ideas because they don’t fit as neatly within the frameworks we use. As an industry, we need to protect space for those ideas — the ones that take longer to develop, might not test as strongly at first, and might not behave like short‑term, performance‑driven ads that grab attention quickly but don’t build long‑term brand value.

The challenge is holding onto the craft and the joy of great advertising, even when the data doesn’t immediately validate it. I’m a stickler for testing and for proving that what we put out is the highest quality possible, but I also have to check myself to make sure I’m not overlooking the bold creative leaps that move the brand forward.

Do you find that when you embrace a big idea, it can be a gamble?

I think given the given the level of measurement, we know more than ever whether something is going to be effective or not... where there are those riskier bits of creative — that's where the trust element comes in — and whether that's with your agency, that whether that's with my boss, or up into our global team that we work with. And I think that's one where sometimes just sitting around, looking at the work together, discussing how do we all feel about it. And yes, understanding whether there's risk, there's challenge, but whether actually this is the right thing to do. And it's the right thing to do for the brand, the right thing to do for the consumers, colleagues, customers, community, whoever it might be. In terms of that idea, I think that's where just having those conversations and saying how do we feel about it, we're going to push in this area — yes or no — that's what gives you the confidence to go through with something.

Are there any particular campaigns that you're most proud of being involved in?

Yeah, I think so. Broader philosophy‑wise, whether it’s creative development or anything in marketing, I’m such an advocate of being consumer‑centric. There’s a lot to be said for the basics — actually talking to consumers and understanding the insight or the drive behind something. Early in my career at Johnson & Johnson (J&J), I worked on Johnson’s Baby. I was a graduate straight out of university who knew nothing about babies, yet working on this huge brand. But J&J did something brilliant that I haven’t seen in any other FMCG business: they ran consumer closeness sessions. They were essentially focus groups, and they had a room in the building where, as a graduate moving into a junior brand manager role, I could run groups with parents about Johnson’s Baby products or issues. The amount you uncovered in those sessions — the insights behind your product or campaigns — was incredible. You’d never get that from reading through reels of market research data. There’s nothing like actually speaking to a consumer.

I’ve tried to carry that through my whole career. If I can chat to my dad about a creative idea and he understands it and it feels right, that’s a pretty good acid test for whether it’s heading in the right direction.

In terms of work, I’m most proud of, I come back again to Cadbury. The 200 Years anniversary will always be a career highlight. It was a big responsibility, with lots of conversations about how to get it right for all the groups that matter to us — customers and the journey we’ve been on with them, consumers and the brand’s role in the fabric of the nation, and our colleagues and communities. What was so fantastic about ‘Yours for 200 Years’ as a concept was how it held up a mirror and celebrated the role consumers have played. Asking people to send in photos of themselves with Cadbury products over the past 200 years was amazing — some of the black‑and‑white images were extraordinary — and turning them into huge posters around the country, from Piccadilly Lights to big sites in Manchester, created real pride in being the star of the show.

Another part of the campaign was the retro bars. We brought back Cadbury designs from across the past 200 years, and everyone had their favourite. It always linked to a moment in time — the bar you grew up with. It sparked brilliant cross‑generational conversations: parents insisting their era was the definitive one, you saying it was the ’90s bar because that’s what you grew up with, and younger colleagues saying, “What are you talking about? This is what Cadbury Dairy Milk looks like to me.”