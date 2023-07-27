From Divas to Dead Cats: The Summer Shows top creatives recommend this season

Tim Riley, Creative Partner and Head Of Copy, AMV BBDO

Evelyn Hofer @ The Photographers Gallery

A hard-bitten motorcycle cop photographed beneath cherry blossom. A cool, slender young man posed on his cool and slender racing bike near the Queensborough Bridge. Three ladies in their colourful Sunday best against an equally colourful Harlem church front. A little girl on tiptoe as she strains to reach the handlebars of her mother's bicycle, in bright red socks and a lilac jumper, against a green fence in 1960s Dublin. These are just some of the extraordinary photographs taken by Evelyn Hofer, the subject of a new retrospective at the Photographers Gallery. Hofer, who died in 2009, is yet another female artist who was overlooked and under-rated during her lifetime. Belatedly, though, her work is getting the recognition and acclaim it deserves. Born in Germany but an adopted American, she could make something as humdrum and everyday as an empty booth in a Little Italy restaurant, or even New York’s tangled highways, look painterly. Beauty, her work seems to say, is something we can find anywhere - if we’re prepared to look.