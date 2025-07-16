'Creativity Is the Answer': Tara Ford on Instinct, Innovation and the Power of Bold Ideas

Creative Salon: Starting in the deep end, the first question is big and existential: what does creativity mean to you as a human being?

Tara Ford: Well, I think it’s quite instinctual for me. When I was small, I used to draw all the time. I didn’t watch television. There wasn’t anything like the tech we have now, so it was just a very natural outpouring. Creativity is so much of what makes the world interesting. I think it’s innovation, it’s new ways of thinking about things and expressing yourself and communicating and connecting with other humans.

So was your family quite creative?

My family background represents two quite opposing forces. My dad was in the army, so military, and that was a big part of my upbringing. Then he worked for the government in the Premier’s Department as the Chief of Protocol.

But my mum was very creative. I had this whole side of the family that was quite bohemian. There were a lot of artists in the family too. It was engineering and military on one side, and fine arts and creativity on the other.

Do you see in yourself that kind of combination—the military discipline and the creative influence?

Very much. It’s quite an interesting combination. We recently did one of those personality tests at my last job in Sydney, and when I was given my results the tester said, “I’ve never seen this before. You’re really high on creativity, but also on what would be seen as the polar opposite to that". Super disciplined. Very organised. That’s actually a killer combo, especially once you’re a CCO. It gives you a different edge. I’ve always been very determined and disciplined. If I set my mind to something, I’ll just do it.

So what led you into the industry? Was there a person or a moment that made you think, “This is what I want to do”?

I did want to be an artist at one point. I thought about it. But then I wondered, “What can I combine with creativity?” And advertising seemed like the perfect mix.

There’s a discipline and psychology to it. You have to be able to articulate an idea in one sentence. Boil down a thought into something clear, inspiring, and communicable. That really interested me. I actually did a business degree first, I’ve got a Marketing Degree and an Arts Degree. I knew I wanted to be a creative but felt like this was a great starting point.

As part of that, there was a communications subject, and I did really love it. I can’t say the same for the statistics side of the course, but I already knew I was interested in being an advertising creative. It was a great foundation to come into the industry with an understanding of what clients are looking for. Understanding the bigger picture. Loving and focusing on the creative part of it, but also knowing that they’ve probably just had a pricing meeting or a sales target review.

You started out at agencies in Australia, but then moved to London. What drove that decision?

I was super inspired by all the work coming out of London. Guinness Horses, the amazing Volvo work, Stella Artois, Levi’s, PlayStation. All the classics. That really attracted me to London.

So, I left without a job, set my sights on the top three agencies, and ended up at TBWA London, one of the brilliant places to be at the time under the leadership of Trevor Beattie.

That’s very bold - leaving without a job to go to.

Yeah. It was a great adventure. It was early on in my career, so I didn’t feel too worried. I did feel like I had to start again coming here, but that was fine. It was worth it. It was only a couple of months before I got there. It was a brilliant training ground at that point in my career.

How did that London experience shape you as a creative person?

It really set the tone for excellence that I’ve pursued since. Being in a creative department where the person in the next office is coming up with the most incredible work was both inspiring and motivating to me. And knowing you had to earn your place in that department. It was another era. We all had to get up in front of each other and show work every month. It was not for the faint-hearted.

It was exciting. It was inspiring. Being in a department where the best work was being done, naturally you pushed yourself because of that.

And did you have any sense of what you wanted to bring to the industry yourself?

Very early on, I could see that my ideas were quite different. A creative director once said to me when reviewing work, “I don’t know how to critique this it’s so different,” which I took as a compliment (luckily).

In retrospect, I think part of that was probably being a young woman in an agency. My point of view was different because my life experience was different. I was Australian, too, which in London at the time wasn’t that common.

A lot of people talk about how being a woman in this industry, particularly in a creative department is really difficult, and of course this is true, but I thought at the time, “Oh, this is actually a superpower.” So, I leaned into that in a lot of cases. It often resulted in coming up with something quite different. Was it always the best or the right thing? Not always. But there were times when I really hit the sweet spot.

I learned that I could bring my experience and not try and make advertising that looks like other great advertising, but to ask, “What do I think is interesting? What’s my experience, my feelings about something? What do I think is missing in the world or hasn’t been spoken about?”

Let’s talk about today. In terms of the industry and the way creativity is used now - what excites you about your job?

I’m always excited when I hear a great idea and then nurturing it to unfold in the right way. I’ll never tire of that, which is basic but crucial. One of the things that attracted me to an agency connected to Accenture Song was thinking about what the industry could be and how creativity can be applied. I love a great film, I love comms, but I really believe creativity can be applied to other business problems, beyond what we’ve traditionally been doing.

There are so many creative people who could solve incredible business problems. I want to build a department where all types of creativity can be applied and flourish, where people can innovate. Creativity really is the answer to so many commercial problems and beyond.

Obviously, you’ve been part of this Accenture Song ecosystem already in Australia. How has being able to pull those levers changed the kind of work you’ve been doing? Is there a particular piece of work that shows the power of this approach?

A good example is the ‘First Digital Nation’ work we did for the Government of Tuvalu. When that work came out, a lot of people asked if there was even a brief. And yes, there was, it came via Accenture. That’s a perfect example. In executing that work, we pulled on global resources like our sustainability studio.