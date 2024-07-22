Nurturing Fresh Minds: The Platform Encouraging Young People in Advertising

Getting into the advertising industry is not a simple process for many, and the route for anyone with the ambition of working in the creative sector can be unclear for those just starting out. There’s an irony there too in that it is a business sector that is largely obsessed by youth, and so involving young people in developing campaign ideas and strategies would seem obvious – however, that is still rarely the case.

And has proven the core mission of a new platform named Fresh Minds, which will attempt to support young people entering the ad industry to gain a footing and confidence in making themselves heard.

Inspiring Fresh Minds

This was a point made by Zoe Scaman, founder of strategy studio Bodacious, when she posted to LinkedIn querying why more industry publications didn’t cater to younger people and calling for a junior edition to be produced.

“When it comes to actual Gen Z individuals who could share their real-life experiences and offer unique contributions, we excel at silencing them,” Scaman tells Creative Salon.

“Instead, we prefer to keep the attention and recognition with the seasoned veterans. And while their wisdom is valuable, they are not attuned to the emerging trends and significant shifts on the horizon. The saying goes that 'youth is wasted on the young', but in reality, we're wasting it by not listening to and learning from them. This industry desperately needs fresh blood and fresh perspectives. It's insane to me that this hasn't already been happening,'” Scaman continues.

Little did she know at the time, her point would inspire a solution that would be live within months.

Founding Fresh Minds

Zoe Mann and Alex Orton are both at the beginning of their advertising careers, with Mann having graduated from studying Creative Advertising during the pandemic in 2021 and Orton studying Human Geography, before discovering VCCP’s Ad School. Three years later she continues to work at the agency as a planner.

Mann now freelances having held internship roles before working with chief strategy officer James Whatley, who has been one of the industry professionals to support the pair iin setting up Fresh Minds – a platform that aims to give young professionals a voice.

The pair were introduced by planning director Rob Estreitinho, who was one of many to comment on Scaman’s LinkedIn post and thought they would work well together, and it seems he was correct in that assumption.

“We were keen to independently develop Fresh Minds and shape it to the needs and interests of juniors like ourselves,” explains Orton.

“Our intention is to make Fresh Minds an accessible and welcoming writing opportunity – contributors do not need to have previous writing experience, and we’re offering to support them should they need help or want to improve on their writing,” she continues.