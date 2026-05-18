Why VCCP Is Changing Cowry’s Offer And Brand

Creative Salon: Can you talk about the role of AI/synthetic research being introduced as a new service and whether you plan for direct human research to continue to be a contributing factor?

One of the key drivers behind this shift is the ability to scale human understanding, not replace it. This is absolutely an expansion of what we do. Human research remains fundamental, particularly when it comes to emotion, nuance and context. What AI enables is the ability to take that understanding further, to explore more scenarios, test more ideas, and move at a completely different speed. The future isn’t synthetic versus human. It’s combining both to get closer to how people actually think and behave.

With Cowry’s significant reputation built over the last decade - how careful has the agency been in changing or evolving the offer?

This has been a very deliberate evolution, not a reinvention. We’ve always been at the forefront of behavioural science. From day one, we’ve had behavioural data scientists in the team and were one of the first to establish neurodesign as a core discipline. We’ve consistently challenged clients to think differently and work behaviourally, often partnering with early adopters of behavioural science. What’s changed is the context around us. The challenges our clients face haven’t fundamentally shifted, whether it’s digital adoption, platform migration or behaviour change at scale. What has changed is the systems those behaviours sit within. Today, AI is the biggest adoption barrier. Organisations are investing heavily in intelligent systems, but people don’t automatically understand, trust or engage with them. Behavioural science is still the answer, but now we can apply it faster and more precisely by combining it with AI and data. So this isn’t about changing who we are, it’s about evolving from behavioural science to behavioural intelligence, and scaling what we’ve always done in a more powerful way.

How did you go about identifying the new partners?

Another key part of this shift is building an ecosystem that can deliver behavioural intelligence at scale. We didn’t start with the technology, we started with behaviour. The question was where AI could genuinely improve how people make decisions and how experiences adapt in real time. From there, we identified partners whose technology could deliver against that, including Behamics, Idomoo, and CallMiner. They enable real-time, scalable interaction, which allows us to move towards true micro-personalisation, creating experiences that are tailored to individuals in the moment, based on how they think, feel and behave. Crucially, this isn’t about blanket personalisation or being overly intrusive. It’s about designing interactions that feel relevant, timely and genuinely helpful, strengthening relationships rather than disrupting them. Ultimately, it’s about creating systems that continuously learn, adapt and respond in a way that feels human.

You’ve already been working with clients on this offer - did they request more use of AI - what are you hearing from clients in terms of synthetic research?

Client demand is a major reason this space is accelerating. There’s a clear appetite to move faster, test more, and scale insight, but also a real concern about losing the human nuance that makes research meaningful. What we’re seeing is a shift towards behaviourally grounded simulation. For example, with EasyJet we simulated over 10,000 flight scenarios to understand and predict both customer experience and purchase behaviour, using models built on real customer data and implicit behavioural signals. That allows us to explore how different experiences, communications and moments in the journey influence decisions, not just whether someone buys, but how they feel and engage throughout. That’s very different from purely synthetic research. It’s not AI guessing, it’s AI learning from real behaviour and then scaling that understanding. That’s where clients are seeing real value and confidence.

For any marketers who are still wary of synthetic research what would be your message?

The final piece is using AI responsibly and intelligently. The caution around synthetic research is justified. On its own, it can oversimplify behaviour, reinforce bias, and create a false sense of certainty. But equally, brands that rely on research alone will struggle to keep up. Customers are increasingly expecting more personalised experiences, and true personalisation isn’t just about data, it’s about making people feel seen, understood and valued. The real opportunity lies in combining synthetic approaches with behavioural science and real human data. That’s what allows you to capture behaviour at scale while still understanding individual nuance. Synthetic research on its own won’t capture human behaviour. It has to be grounded in real data and behavioural science to be meaningful. Ultimately, the brands that will win won’t be the ones using the most AI, they’ll be the ones using it most intelligently.

Main Image: Back row Left to Right is Ziba Goddard (CEO), Raphy March (Chief Product Officer), Pippa Pennycook (Operations Director), Simon Binge (Commercial Director)