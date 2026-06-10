From the Wings to Centre Stage: Could Women’s Health Become the Creative Industry's Main Event?

In 2024, the Cannes Lions festival was rightfully captivated by the monumental rise of women's sports. The Croisette buzzed with energy that signaled a cultural tipping point, amplified and celebrated by the creative industry. As we look ahead to Cannes 2026, let’s ask ourselves: can we ignite the same transformative momentum for women's health?

The conversation is no longer on the fringes; it's gaining traction, and the creative industry has the power to shift this paradigm. However, in 2025, despite some standout initiatives, the overall commitment felt muted, marked by a frustrating lack of top-tier recognition for women's health campaigns. But the tide may be turning. This year, we’ve witnessed amazing progress from Clios Health, which, in response to the historic underrepresentation of women’s health, launched a dedicated platform and became the first major global creative awards program to establish a Women's Health specialty medium award category.

The Experiential Void: A System Failing Women

The core of the problem lies in a fundamental disconnect: the healthcare system was not built for women, and it has failed to keep pace with their needs. Ahead of our fourth annual Women’s Health curated conversation in Cannes, our latest research - conducted by Weber Shandwick's Women's Health Center of Excellence - reveals that even when women receive a diagnosis, they are left in an "experiential gap” where clinical facts do not translate to lived reality. In reaction to this, women are not waiting for the system to catch up. They are building their own health ecosystem by turning to online communities.

The Ultimate Creative Brief: Scaling the Safe Space

Platforms like Reddit have become the new frontier for health information. Women are closing the gap between clinical data and real-world experience, discussing everything from perimenopause to postpartum challenges with a level of honesty they may not even share with family.

We don’t need to guess what women and their partners need; they are telling us every day in these forums. These online communities are more than just support groups—they are the most authentic, unfiltered creative briefs our industry has ever seen.

But while platforms like Reddit offer a vital lifeline, women shouldn't have to crowdsource their survival. This is where the creative industry must step in. Our mandate is to take the radical empathy and raw honesty found in these digital subcultures and scale it. If we have the platforms, the budgets, and the storytelling power we can take these conversations out of the subreddits and into earned media, on billboards, screens, and global awards stages.

Activating the Turbo Boost: Engaging Male Allies

This new ecosystem isn't just for women. The creative industry has a massive opportunity here. We have the chance to answer their search queries with impactful, culturally resonant campaigns that give them the exact vocabulary, tools, and permission to act. Engaging male allies not just as partners, but as leaders, budget-holders, and creatives is the "turbo boost" essential to unlocking investment and action in women’s health. When we equip them with understanding and a clear role, their allyship can help advance progress.

Cannes 2026: A Catalyst for Creative Action?

What we have found is a sizable void and an equally sizable creative opportunity. Women and their allies have built the new health ecosystem out of necessity. As we head to Cannes 2026, the question for the creative industry is no longer, "How do we start the conversation around women’s health?" The conversation is already happening. The question is: "How do we use our creative power to amplify it, fund it, and normalize it?".

Rachael Pay is President Health EMEA and Integration Lead APAC Health, Weber Shandwick