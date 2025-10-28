Unlocking the power of a 70 year old icon

Which? is a brand that cares deeply and always shows the bravery to stand up to authority. This is the fighting spirit consumers need right now. It had to take centre stage in our brand.

The internal rebrand: A strategic imperative

Before unveiling a new brand platform to the country, we needed an airtight brand strategy. We reassessed our purpose, strategic articulation and values in the current cultural context to get to the heart of what Which? could offer today. Empowerment had to be at the forefront.

A crucial learning from this process is that the internal rebrand is as important as the external. While a 2023 refresh helped modernise our look and shift perceptions towards our wider, often free, advice, this time around we focused more on embedding the strategy within Which? itself.

It’s our people that make us. Journalists, lawyers, mystery shoppers, product designers, testers, analysts, economists delivering invaluable work every day. Getting them excited was essential. The strategy was bought into from the top down, feeding directly into our updated values and aligning with our organisational strategy.

A standout moment was a senior leadership workshop in June where I delivered the big sell-in. Someone said, “This has reminded me how amazing our work is. Everyone at Which? needs to hear the same thing”. And they did! Three months later, a three-day roadshow introduced every single colleague to the new brand. The response was phenomenal and reinvigorated the organisation. Now all teams are working to incorporate it into their day-to-day with passion and energy.

All in the craft: If you pour in love, it shows

Which? is an institution that demands deep thought and the utmost respect. It would be easy to go down a bland, generic route that didn’t offend existing audiences, embedding outdated views and blending into the ‘sea of sameness’. Or a brash route that gets us noticed but ruins all the hard-earned trust and impressive legacy we’ve built. Both would be a waste of our modest budget.

It was time to be more brave, human and active. We set out to create something that felt fresh, relatable and bold. But, most importantly, unequivocally people-first and worthy of our heritage. We have few but mighty brand assets. Our name! A question holding inherent power. It speaks to our role in society - asking the questions no one else will, challenging the status quo.

As with the immense care and passion Which? puts into fighting for consumers, we wanted to do the same - a stylish, classic approach that celebrates the craft of advertising but feels unmistakably Which?. Every detail is considered and balanced to create work that feels special and fitting. Like a superb roast dinner, you can tell when a lot of love has gone in.

The Activation: 'The Power in You'

All that work led to our new brand platform: ‘The Power in You’. A powerful call to action for a nation in need. The message is clear. With Which? on your side, putting people before profit, you have the power to push back, take control and demand better choices. It brings much-needed emotion and energy to Which? that better reflects the brand today.

We’ve evolved our tone to add humanity and personality to deliver relevance and purpose. Our new creative is upbeat and witty, shining a light on difficult issues but making them feel easier to tackle, and delivering everyday charm to represent real life and its quirks. It’ll make you think twice the next time you buy a packet of crisps!