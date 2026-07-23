The Future Belongs to Comedy With a Point

Having spent most of my career on client-side, most recently as group marketing director at The AA, I know first hand the pressure to balance commercial objectives with creative excellence.

At the same time, protecting genuinely distinctive creativity has never felt harder. Algorithms, AI, and commercial pressures can, at times, all pull in the opposite direction. That's why I've been watching the recent conversation around comedy with particular interest.

There are lots of claims that “comedy is back”.

I'm not sure it ever went away.

The evidence has been around for years. Credos famously found that funny advertising is twice as noticeable, three times more memorable and four times more likely to drive business effects than functional work. System1 has consistently demonstrated the commercial power of emotion and enjoyment in long-term brand building.

None of that is new. What has changed is the environment around it.

There was a time when advertising interrupted entertainment. Today, it competes with it.

Whether it's Netflix, YouTube, podcasts, or live sport – audiences have never had more choice over how they spend their time. Attention is no longer something brands can expect. It's something they have to earn. That's why comedy has become one of marketing’s biggest opportunities. Not because people suddenly want more jokes, but because comedy is uniquely equipped for a world where attention is voluntary.

Comedy makes complicated subjects accessible, brings warmth to difficult messages and turns ordinary products into cultural talking points. It is distinctive, shareable and survives repeat viewing.

AI can certainly accelerate creation, but the craft and judgement behind truly great comedy become even more valuable. Timing, instinct, nuance, empathy, emotional intelligence, and shared cultural understanding all remain stubbornly human. That's a very different proposition from simply making an ad more entertaining.

At The AA, I was responsible for deciding where creative investment went and what delivered commercial results. It taught me something simple: great ideas only matter if they work in the real world.