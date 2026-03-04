The best nights always end at McDonald’s

Camera Rolls launched during one of the biggest nights in British Culture, the 2026 Brit Awards. The morning after the awards, British creator GK Barry shared her camera roll from the night, ending, of course, at McDonald’s. As of today, the post has over 100,000 likes, with engagement continuing to build. Talent management and influencer activity was managed by Red Consultancy.

To keep up momentum, McDonald’s will amplify the post across its own channels, using Instagram’s ‘Add Yours’ mechanic to invite the public to share their own night-out camera rolls. The aim is to turn a cultural moment into an ongoing behaviour.

The idea continues across TikTok and Instagram with platform-native executions, including “night out” folder reveals, layered camera roll edits and scrolling camera roll builds, each landing on the same familiar final frame.

Built as an extension of McDonald’s Overnights platform, Camera Rolls is designed to drive late-night visits while building long-term brand affinity by reflecting the real role McDonald’s plays in people’s lives after dark.

The platform is designed to return at key cultural moments across the year from concerts and festivals to major sporting events. Camera Rolls is expected to extend into international markets from Europe to Japan, The Philippines and beyond.

Hannah Pain, marketing director, McDonald’s UK, said:”If you scroll to the end of your camera roll of almost any night out, chances are you’ll find a cheeky snap of us. Whether it’s fries in a taxi or a McDonald’s takeaway bag - McDonald’s is fully part of the ritual. This definitely felt like celebrating!”

Andrew Long, executive creative director, Leo UK, added: “Our camera rolls tell the story of all our best nights out. But we noticed something. No matter where the night starts, what it entails, or who you are with, the best nights always seem to end the same way. McDonald’s has quietly become part of the social fabric of a night out and this campaign aims to give that truth a spotlight in the most authentic way possible.”