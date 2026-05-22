ALDI Ireland is making summer fashion cooler than ever
Pablo has released the coolest coat of the summer as a part of the supermarket's brand platform ‘It’s not complicated’
22 May 2026
With this limited edition cooler coat, Aldi is making summer fashion cooler than ever.
Cut from a different cloth, this summer staple’s made of real cooler bag material, designed to shelter you and your BBQ essentials from the heat this summer.
The Cooler Coat comes packed with summer-ready features including hidden ice-pack pockets, ice-pop holders, grill-ready sausage pockets and even a rosé chiller pouch. Oh and don’t forget the emergency umbrella holster ready for that famous Irish summer rain. Practical AND iconic.
The campaign will be supported with social and influencer partnerships.
CREDITS
Client: Aldi Ireland
Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy
Brand and Partnerships Manager at Aldi Ireland: Stephanie Game
Head of Digital & Content Aldi Ireland : Amy Lynch
Creative Agency: Pablo
Group Managing Partner: Heather Cuss
Creative Directors: Ben Middleton, Stu Outhwaite-Noel
Creative Team: Flora German, Shivani Patel
Planning Director: Joan Devereux
Senior Account Director: Elana Murphy
Account Manager: Sophia Uddin
Producer: Emily Rutledge
Production Company: The Robin Collective
Director: Robin Fegen
Project Manager: Gillian Rea
Photographer: Garry Maclennan
Stylist: Carrie Maclennan
Audio Post Production: Screen Scene
Sound Design & Mix: Garry Maclenna