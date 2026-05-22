Coolest Coat Aldi

ALDI Ireland is making summer fashion cooler than ever

Pablo has released the coolest coat of the summer as a part of the supermarket's brand platform ‘It’s not complicated’

By Creative Salon

22 May 2026

With this limited edition cooler coat, Aldi is making summer fashion cooler than ever.

Cut from a different cloth, this summer staple’s made of real cooler bag material, designed to shelter you and your BBQ essentials from the heat this summer.

The Cooler Coat comes packed with summer-ready features including hidden ice-pack pockets, ice-pop holders, grill-ready sausage pockets and even a rosé chiller pouch. Oh and don’t forget the emergency umbrella holster ready for that famous Irish summer rain. Practical AND iconic.

  • Aldi Coolest Coat

The campaign will be supported with social and influencer partnerships.

CREDITS

Client: Aldi Ireland

Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy

Brand and Partnerships Manager at Aldi Ireland: Stephanie Game

Head of Digital & Content Aldi Ireland : Amy Lynch

Creative Agency: Pablo

Group Managing Partner: Heather Cuss

Creative Directors: Ben Middleton, Stu Outhwaite-Noel

Creative Team: Flora German, Shivani Patel

Planning Director: Joan Devereux

Senior Account Director: Elana Murphy

Account Manager: Sophia Uddin

Producer: Emily Rutledge

Production Company: The Robin Collective

Director: Robin Fegen

Project Manager: Gillian Rea

Photographer: Garry Maclennan

Stylist: Carrie Maclennan

Audio Post Production: Screen Scene

Sound Design & Mix: Garry Maclenna

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