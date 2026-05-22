ALDI Ireland is making summer fashion cooler than ever

With this limited edition cooler coat, Aldi is making summer fashion cooler than ever.

Cut from a different cloth, this summer staple’s made of real cooler bag material, designed to shelter you and your BBQ essentials from the heat this summer.

The Cooler Coat comes packed with summer-ready features including hidden ice-pack pockets, ice-pop holders, grill-ready sausage pockets and even a rosé chiller pouch. Oh and don’t forget the emergency umbrella holster ready for that famous Irish summer rain. Practical AND iconic.