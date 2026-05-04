ALDI Ireland Proves Great Value Comes From Great Sourcing — Not Compromises

offer award-winning buffalo mozzarella at Aldi prices, before the film lands its simple truth: Aldi's value comes not from cutting corners, but from smart, direct relationships with local Irish farmers and suppliers. No mystery. No compromise. Just great sourcing.

Central to that sourcing story is Aldi Ireland's Grow with Aldi programme, through which the retailer invests millions of Euros annually to champion Irish farmers and suppliers — ensuring customers can enjoy locally sourced, Bord Bia-approved food without paying a premium for it.

The TV spot, directed by Oli Beale and produced by DROOL, is supported by a wider campaign across radio, social, and digital rolling out over the coming weeks.

CREDITS

Client: Aldi Ireland

Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy

Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game

Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch

Advertising Manager: John Anslow

Creative Agency: Pablo

Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer

Chief Creative Officer: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave. Oli Beale

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Deputy CSO: Lisa Stoney

Planning Director: Joan Devereux

Managing Director: Hannah Penn

Client Partner: Tim Rogowski

Account Director: Lucy Machin

TV Producer: Lucy Edwards, Ruth Armitt

Production Company: DROOL PRODUCTIONS

Production Company: DROOL

Director: Oli Beale

EP / Co-Founder: Genevieve Sheppard

Co-Founder: Freddie Powell

Producer: Jess Wylie

Casting: Claire Catterson

Director Of Photography: Tim Sidell

Production Designer: Jaime Lapsley

Director’s Assistant: Emma Parkinson

Production Assistant: Zara Trott

Service Company: Tartan Door

Costume Designer: Louisa Thomas

Offline Editors: The Quarry

Editor: Ben Campbell

Assistant Editor: Lawrence Lakshmanan

Offline Edit Producer: Tor Adams

Post Production: 1920

VFX Producer: Heather Brown

VFX Supervisor: Ryan Hadfield/Chrys Aldred

VFX Artist: Taylor Webber, Weronika Holak, Rod Norman, Brad Cocksedge

Colourist: Kai van Beers

Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith

Audio Post Production: Factory Studios

Sound Design & Mix: Anthony Moore & Josh Campbell

Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby