ALDI Ireland Proves Great Value Comes From Great Sourcing — Not Compromises
New TV spot by Pablo shows how Aldi delivers quality Irish produce at low prices by cutting out the complexity, not the quality
04 May 2026
Creative agency Pablo has launched the latest chapter of Aldi Ireland's brand platform It's Not Complicated, with a new TV spot that puts Aldi's sourcing credentials at the heart of its value story.
The campaign tackles a question on every savvy shopper's mind: how does Aldi deliver such high-quality Irish food at such low prices? The answer, it turns out, is refreshingly straightforward — Aldi simply sources it from down the road.
offer award-winning buffalo mozzarella at Aldi prices, before the film lands its simple truth: Aldi's value comes not from cutting corners, but from smart, direct relationships with local Irish farmers and suppliers. No mystery. No compromise. Just great sourcing.
Central to that sourcing story is Aldi Ireland's Grow with Aldi programme, through which the retailer invests millions of Euros annually to champion Irish farmers and suppliers — ensuring customers can enjoy locally sourced, Bord Bia-approved food without paying a premium for it.
The TV spot, directed by Oli Beale and produced by DROOL, is supported by a wider campaign across radio, social, and digital rolling out over the coming weeks.
CREDITS
Client: Aldi Ireland
Marketing Director for Ireland: Louise Cassidy
Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game
Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch
Advertising Manager: John Anslow
Creative Agency: Pablo
Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer
Chief Creative Officer: Dan Watts
Creative Directors: Ed Redgrave. Oli Beale
Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng
Deputy CSO: Lisa Stoney
Planning Director: Joan Devereux
Managing Director: Hannah Penn
Client Partner: Tim Rogowski
Account Director: Lucy Machin
TV Producer: Lucy Edwards, Ruth Armitt
Production Company: DROOL PRODUCTIONS
Production Company: DROOL
Director: Oli Beale
EP / Co-Founder: Genevieve Sheppard
Co-Founder: Freddie Powell
Producer: Jess Wylie
Casting: Claire Catterson
Director Of Photography: Tim Sidell
Production Designer: Jaime Lapsley
Director’s Assistant: Emma Parkinson
Production Assistant: Zara Trott
Service Company: Tartan Door
Costume Designer: Louisa Thomas
Offline Editors: The Quarry
Editor: Ben Campbell
Assistant Editor: Lawrence Lakshmanan
Offline Edit Producer: Tor Adams
Post Production: 1920
VFX Producer: Heather Brown
VFX Supervisor: Ryan Hadfield/Chrys Aldred
VFX Artist: Taylor Webber, Weronika Holak, Rod Norman, Brad Cocksedge
Colourist: Kai van Beers
Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith
Audio Post Production: Factory Studios
Sound Design & Mix: Anthony Moore & Josh Campbell
Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby