American Express UK Business spotlights rewards scheme
The new campaign, created by Dentsu Creative, highlights the joy of earning rewards while managing business expenses
21 February 2024
American Express has unveiled a campaign for its Business Cards in the UK that reveals the many ways that business owners can enjoy rewards for their business spending.
The work is part of American Express' focus on providing Powerful Backing to their business customers and will run across TV, BVOD, OLV, digital display, social media, OOH and radio, the campaign builds on the ‘Business versus Pleasure’ theme first featured in Amex’s popular advert, ‘The Mullet’, in 2022.
The new ads begin with intense close-ups of business owners as they are seemingly deep in thought about business challenges. The voiceover lists spending considerations like “orders, payments, new equipment…”, while describing the character attributes required to be a successful business owner, such as flexibility or commitment. Soon, the camera pans out to show the business owner is actually enjoying a dream holiday.
We see that the facial expression was simply the business owner immersing themselves in a holiday activity relevant to the character attribute described, such as poolside yoga or fun at the beach. Each advert ends with the line: “The Card is for Business. The Points are for Pleasure.”
The campaign playfully links the qualities required as a small business owner to the amazing rewards they can treat themselves with, by earning points on their business transactions.
Andrei Ciripitca, Acquisition and Marketing Vice President at American Express, said: “Our Business Cards are all about rewarding small business owners for their hard work, because when it comes to running a company, it shouldn’t be all work and no play. We had a great response to our previous campaign, so we wanted to build on that idea, maintaining our lighthearted tone while demonstrating the benefits of using an Amex Business Card. This new campaign is a fun and revealing way of showing that ‘The Card is for Business. The Points are for Pleasure’.”
Credits
Dentsu Creative
Global Chief Client Officer Julie Scelzo
Global Executive Creative Director: Tom Smith & Darren Urquhart
Senior Creative: Woody Woods & Owen Evans
Senior Production Director: Callum Furminger
Senior Producer: Elain Coyle
Production Assistant: Cordelia Grossman
Strategy Director: Joanne Booth
Project Director: Bianca Dubois
Managing Partner: Paola Natellis
Account Director: Martina Colombo
Account Executive: Ottilie Stephenson
Head of Design: Chris Holiday
Junior Designer: Aaron Austin
FILMS:
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Partizan
DIRECTOR: JONES
HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Ella More O’Ferrall
PRODUCER: James Youngs
EDITOR HOUSE: Assembly Rooms
EDITOR: David Stevens
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective
COLOURIST: Connor Coolbear
VFX 2D LEAD: Jonathan Box
POST PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Katie Sharpe
SOUND POST PRODUCTION: Wave
SOUND ENGINEER: Johnny Platt
SOUND PRODUCER: Ornela Peka
MUSIC COMPANY: Finger Music
MUSIC SUPERVISOR & EPs: Clare McGrath & Chris Phelps
STILLS:
PHOTOGRAPHERS: George Logan
PHOTOGRAPHERS AGENT: Horton Stephens
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Nomad Productions
PRODUCERS: Damon Macdonald
RETOUCHING: Smoking Mirrors