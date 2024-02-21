Amex Hero shot

American Express UK Business spotlights rewards scheme

The new campaign, created by Dentsu Creative, highlights the joy of earning rewards while managing business expenses

By Creative Salon

21 February 2024

American Express has unveiled a campaign for its Business Cards in the UK that reveals the many ways that business owners can enjoy rewards for their business spending.

The work is part of American Express' focus on providing Powerful Backing to their business customers and will run across TV, BVOD, OLV, digital display, social media, OOH and radio, the campaign builds on the ‘Business versus Pleasure’ theme first featured in Amex’s popular advert, ‘The Mullet’, in 2022.

The new ads begin with intense close-ups of business owners as they are seemingly deep in thought about business challenges. The voiceover lists spending considerations like “orders, payments, new equipment…”, while describing the character attributes required to be a successful business owner, such as flexibility or commitment. Soon, the camera pans out to show the business owner is actually enjoying a dream holiday.

We see that the facial expression was simply the business owner immersing themselves in a holiday activity relevant to the character attribute described, such as poolside yoga or fun at the beach. Each advert ends with the line: “The Card is for Business. The Points are for Pleasure.”

The campaign playfully links the qualities required as a small business owner to the amazing rewards they can treat themselves with, by earning points on their business transactions.

Andrei Ciripitca, Acquisition and Marketing Vice President at American Express, said: “Our Business Cards are all about rewarding small business owners for their hard work, because when it comes to running a company, it shouldn’t be all work and no play. We had a great response to our previous campaign, so we wanted to build on that idea, maintaining our lighthearted tone while demonstrating the benefits of using an Amex Business Card. This new campaign is a fun and revealing way of showing that ‘The Card is for Business. The Points are for Pleasure’.”

Credits

Dentsu Creative

 

Global Chief Client Officer Julie Scelzo  

Global Executive Creative Director: Tom Smith & Darren Urquhart

Senior Creative: Woody Woods & Owen Evans

Senior Production Director: Callum Furminger

Senior Producer: Elain Coyle

Production Assistant: Cordelia Grossman

Strategy Director: Joanne Booth

Project Director: Bianca Dubois

Managing Partner: Paola Natellis

Account Director: Martina Colombo

Account Executive: Ottilie Stephenson

Head of Design: Chris Holiday

Junior Designer: Aaron Austin

 

FILMS:

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Partizan

DIRECTOR: JONES

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Ella More O’Ferrall

PRODUCER: James Youngs

EDITOR HOUSE: Assembly Rooms

EDITOR: David Stevens

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Electric Theatre Collective

COLOURIST: Connor Coolbear

VFX 2D LEAD: Jonathan Box

POST PRODUCTION PRODUCER: Katie Sharpe

SOUND POST PRODUCTION: Wave

SOUND ENGINEER: Johnny Platt

SOUND PRODUCER: Ornela Peka

MUSIC COMPANY: Finger Music

MUSIC SUPERVISOR & EPs: Clare McGrath & Chris Phelps

 

STILLS:

PHOTOGRAPHERS: George Logan

PHOTOGRAPHERS AGENT: Horton Stephens

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Nomad Productions

PRODUCERS: Damon Macdonald

RETOUCHING: Smoking Mirrors

