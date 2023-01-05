Einstein does his bit for energy self-sufficiency in Smart Meters spot

In the context of the current energy crisis, Smart Energy GB research has found that the role that smart meters could play in helping Britain to be more self-sufficient with our energy supply, and less reliant on other countries, is appealing to audiences that traditionally reject smart meters.

Centering on the traditional British ritual of ‘tea and biscuits’, the imagery and music used in the film combine to support the message that smart meters could help Britain to use more British wind and solar energy. Even the biscuit jar is in the shape of the iconic and recognisable red telephone box. The film also features David Schaal, known for playing Jay’s dad in The Inbetweeners.

While Einstein has his neighbours over for tea, each time he opens the biscuit jar, it plays an eight-bit version of a British anthem, compelling the scientist to deliver a rousing speech on how smart meters could help Britain rely less on imported gas. He shares information about how smart meters help manage energy use throughout the day, helping to create a future that’s less reliant on imported gas and uses alternatives like wind and solar energy from Britain.

With 30-second executions running on TV, Broadcaster VOD, AdSmart and YouTube, the ad is supported by radio spots as well as complementary social and display ads, produced by Gravity Road.

Chris Taggart, Director of Marketing at Smart Energy GB said, “With Britain’s future energy security now a part of the national conversation, it’s a great opportunity for Einstein to highlight the role that smart meters could play in helping the country be more self-sufficient in energy. With his trademark good humour, Einstein is the perfect person to help explain this complicated but powerful potential future benefit".

Jamie Chang and Rachel Tweedy, Creatives at AMV BBDO said: “Our brief was to deliver a distinctly British message to an audience skeptical of smart meters. And what’s more British than tea and biscuits.... that’s right, a biscuit jar that plays a rousing version of Land of Hope and Glory. Even Albert Einstein couldn’t help getting lost in the moment as he explains how smart meters could support Britain’s energy security in the future".

Credits:

Client: Smart Energy GB

Brand: Smart Energy GB

Campaign title: Biscuit Jar

Client name: Chris Taggart, Imogen Landy, Laura Trendall, Olivia Adams, Emily Keef and Harvey Sandhu

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Team: Jamie Chang and Rachel Tweedy

Agency Planning Team: Joe Smith and Mike Alhadeff

Agency Account Team: Rhiannon Hughes, Jack Masters, Vicky Humphries and Ed Nash

Agency Producer: Rachel Amess (TV), Sophie Alliott (Stills)

Media Agency: mSix

Production Company: Stink Productions

Director: Eoin Glazer

Production Co. Producer: Sara Nouman

Edit: TRIM Edit

Post-production Company: No8

Sound studio: No8

Audio Post-production: No8

Albert Einstein: “Personality rights of ALBERT EINSTEIN are used with permission of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Represented exclusively by BEN Group, Inc.”.

Licensing / Rights Clearance: Ben Group, Inc.

Licensing / Rights Clearance team: Sonia Bouadma, Brenda Conway and Giulia Castelli