CrossCountry’s Latest Adventure Features Ruby And Her Pet Pigeon

CrossCountry trains has launched its fourth creative instalment of Take Us On Your Journey in time for the summer season.

Created in partnership with McCann in Birmingham, the latest chapter, follows Ruby and her grandad as they set off on a CrossCountry adventure together, leaving behind Ruby's best friend, Kevin, a pigeon. As they leave home, someone unexpected decides to follow, setting the scene for a heartwarming story about the lengths we'll go to for the people we love.

The campaign supports the narrative that the most meaningful journeys aren't defined by miles, but by the people waiting at the other end. That insight became 'Real Human Connections'. A strategy that puts relationships at the heart of the CrossCountry brand. The creative response pairs genuine warmth with a touch of playful mischief, telling an unexpected story that celebrates the people we'd cross the country for.