CrossCountry’s Latest Adventure Features Ruby And Her Pet Pigeon
Created by McCann Birmingham, this is the latest instalment of the Take Us On Your Journey Campaign
03 August 2026
CrossCountry trains has launched its fourth creative instalment of Take Us On Your Journey in time for the summer season.
Created in partnership with McCann in Birmingham, the latest chapter, follows Ruby and her grandad as they set off on a CrossCountry adventure together, leaving behind Ruby's best friend, Kevin, a pigeon. As they leave home, someone unexpected decides to follow, setting the scene for a heartwarming story about the lengths we'll go to for the people we love.
The campaign supports the narrative that the most meaningful journeys aren't defined by miles, but by the people waiting at the other end. That insight became 'Real Human Connections'. A strategy that puts relationships at the heart of the CrossCountry brand. The creative response pairs genuine warmth with a touch of playful mischief, telling an unexpected story that celebrates the people we'd cross the country for.
Commenting, David Mullins, Head of Brand, Communications and Digital Strategy at CrossCountry said: “At the heart of every journey is a reason for taking it. Whether it's a big life moment or a small act of love, the people we travel for are what make the miles matter. With this campaign, we wanted to bring that idea to life in a way that felt unmistakably CrossCountry.”
“Take Us On Your Journey has always been about finding the human stories behind travel. This latest chapter takes that idea a little further, showing that when someone matters to you, you'll go to extraordinary lengths to be part of their journey, further than you might expect.”
Barrie Robinson, Creative Director at McCann in Birmingham, added: “The Take Us on Your Journey series is all about celebrating real human connection. And few connections are stronger than those between best friends. Even if that best friend happens to be a pigeon.”
The campaign launches across TV, VOD, DOOH and paid social from 3rd August.
Credits
Agency credit list:
Barrie Robinson, Creative Director
Tim Jarvis, Senior Copywriter
Kate Brown, Senior Account Director
Rachel Plumbly, Senior Project Manager
Hattie Campbell, Project Manager
Liddie Harper, Midweight Creative
Darcy Blewett, Midweight Creative
Hannah Dale – Senior Producer
Sam Taylor, Senior Designer
Steve Cumberland – Head of Post Production
Paul Reynolds – Senior Artworker
Louise Doherty – Studio Team Leader
Client credit list:
David Mullins, Head of Brand, Communications and Digital Strategy
Lisa Beaumont, Marketing Manager
Lara Turpin, Brand, Campaign & Social Media Executive