FCA Action Films Aim To Bring Confidence To Finance Claims
Made by M+C Saatchi UK, the campaign eschews conventional financial services advertising in favour of cinematic storytelling
27 July 2026
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled the hero film for its new integrated ‘Feel Claim Confident’ campaign, created by M+C Saatchi Group UK. The push deliberately rejects the functional approach typically associated with financial services advertising in favour of cinematic, action movie-inspired creative.
The hero film launches today as the latest phase of a wider integrated campaign. Spanning BVOD, SVOD, online video, out-of-home, print, social and radio, the work encourages consumers to make their motor finance claim directly using the FCA's free tools while giving them the confidence to navigate the process themselves.
The campaign is designed to raise awareness among the holders of an estimated 12.1 million car finance agreements that took place before 2021, encouraging those who think they may be eligible to use the FCA's online tools to check whether they can make a claim. In a market crowded with competing claims services, it positions the FCA as the trusted source of clear, impartial guidance.
The launch comes as consumers continue to be targeted by hundreds of claims management companies and law firms promoting "No Win, No Fee" offers across multiple channels, creating confusion about where to turn, who to trust and whether they need someone else to act on their behalf.
Rather than focusing on the mechanics of making a claim, ‘Feel Claim Confident’ dramatises the confidence people feel once they've successfully completed it. The campaign replaces uncertainty with confidence, showing that making a claim yourself can be straightforward, empowering and rewarding.
At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic 30-second film, directed by David Wilson at Biscuit, that reimagines the iconic action movie bonnet slide through the lens of everyday British life. After completing their claim, ordinary people confidently slide across the bonnet of their own car, transforming a routine administrative task into a moment of achievement and empowerment.
Inspired by classic action films, the work combines bold movie-poster art direction with familiar settings including supermarket car parks, driveways and family cars, turning everyday people into unlikely action heroes. A deep, grindhouse-inspired voiceover and a rock ballad soundtrack complete the cinematic world, creating an epic tone that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
The bonnet slide becomes the campaign's distinctive visual signature, creating an ownable creative device that carries consistently across every touchpoint and gives the FCA a recognisable and emotionally engaging platform that stands apart from the category's typically functional communications.
Miten Patel, Head of Campaigns and Events at the FCA, said: "Many people who may be eligible for compensation aren't sure where to start or believe they need someone else to make a claim on their behalf. We wanted to give people the confidence to do it themselves using the FCA's free tools. By taking a more entertaining approach, the campaign cuts through a crowded landscape while reinforcing a simple message: you can make your claim directly, safely and confidently."
Marcus Peffers, Executive Chair at M+C Saatchi Group UK, added: "Building on our previous award-winning work for the FCA, we’re delighted to launch this new campaign.
“At M+C Saatchi, we talk about Cultural Power as the ability to move people emotionally by tapping into the stories, behaviours and references that already resonate in culture. When you're asking people to engage with something as unfamiliar as a motor finance claim, emotion matters as much as information. By drawing on the universally recognisable language of action films, we were able to make confidence itself the hero of the campaign."
Regan Warner, Executive Creative Director at M+C Saatchi UK, concluded: "Financial services advertising often defaults to explaining processes. We wanted to do the opposite. Rather than telling people how to make a claim, we wanted to show them how they'll feel once they've done it. The bonnet slide gives us a simple, memorable way to dramatise that confidence, borrowing from the language of classic action films to turn an everyday administrative task into something entertaining, empowering and instantly recognisable. It gives the FCA an ownable creative device that stands out in a crowded category while helping people feel confident enough to make their claim themselves."
CREDITS
Agency – M+C Saatchi Group UK
Chief Creative Officer: Guy Bradbury
Executive Creative Director: Regan Warner
Creative Director: Richard Morgan
Senior Creative: Andy Thirsk
Senior Creative: Ben Gough
Senior Integrated Producer: Jen Ahern
Business Director: Imogen Walkden
Senior Account Director: Emma Lowrey
Head of Strategy: Sophie Lean
Senior Strategist: Abbey Gaunt
Head of Art: Lisa Carrana
Head of Design: Andy Harris
Senior Designer: Malene Igland
Director & Production
Director: David Wilson
Producer: Noni Couell
· Production Manager: Dalia Saeed
· EP: Daisy Mellors
· Production Company: Biscuit
Photography
· Photographer: Lauren Luxenberg
· Agency: Soho Management
· Photography Post Production: PICS
Edit, Grade, Sound
· Edit: Shift Post
· Post Production: Magic Numbers Post
· Grade: Wash
· Sound: 750mph
Media
Media Planning: MGOMD
Media Buying: WPP 650
Client – Financial Conduct Authority
Helen Bower-Easton: Director of Communications
Emma Krygier: Head of Marketing, Digital and Events
Miten Patel: Campaigns and Events Team Manager
Sam Coleman: Senior Marketing Campaigns Associate