FCA Action Films Aim To Bring Confidence To Finance Claims

The launch comes as consumers continue to be targeted by hundreds of claims management companies and law firms promoting "No Win, No Fee" offers across multiple channels, creating confusion about where to turn, who to trust and whether they need someone else to act on their behalf.

Rather than focusing on the mechanics of making a claim, ‘Feel Claim Confident’ dramatises the confidence people feel once they've successfully completed it. The campaign replaces uncertainty with confidence, showing that making a claim yourself can be straightforward, empowering and rewarding.

At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic 30-second film, directed by David Wilson at Biscuit, that reimagines the iconic action movie bonnet slide through the lens of everyday British life. After completing their claim, ordinary people confidently slide across the bonnet of their own car, transforming a routine administrative task into a moment of achievement and empowerment.

Inspired by classic action films, the work combines bold movie-poster art direction with familiar settings including supermarket car parks, driveways and family cars, turning everyday people into unlikely action heroes. A deep, grindhouse-inspired voiceover and a rock ballad soundtrack complete the cinematic world, creating an epic tone that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The bonnet slide becomes the campaign's distinctive visual signature, creating an ownable creative device that carries consistently across every touchpoint and gives the FCA a recognisable and emotionally engaging platform that stands apart from the category's typically functional communications.

Miten Patel, Head of Campaigns and Events at the FCA, said: "Many people who may be eligible for compensation aren't sure where to start or believe they need someone else to make a claim on their behalf. We wanted to give people the confidence to do it themselves using the FCA's free tools. By taking a more entertaining approach, the campaign cuts through a crowded landscape while reinforcing a simple message: you can make your claim directly, safely and confidently."

Marcus Peffers, Executive Chair at M+C Saatchi Group UK, added: "Building on our previous award-winning work for the FCA, we’re delighted to launch this new campaign.

“At M+C Saatchi, we talk about Cultural Power as the ability to move people emotionally by tapping into the stories, behaviours and references that already resonate in culture. When you're asking people to engage with something as unfamiliar as a motor finance claim, emotion matters as much as information. By drawing on the universally recognisable language of action films, we were able to make confidence itself the hero of the campaign."

Regan Warner, Executive Creative Director at M+C Saatchi UK, concluded: "Financial services advertising often defaults to explaining processes. We wanted to do the opposite. Rather than telling people how to make a claim, we wanted to show them how they'll feel once they've done it. The bonnet slide gives us a simple, memorable way to dramatise that confidence, borrowing from the language of classic action films to turn an everyday administrative task into something entertaining, empowering and instantly recognisable. It gives the FCA an ownable creative device that stands out in a crowded category while helping people feel confident enough to make their claim themselves."

CREDITS

Agency – M+C Saatchi Group UK

Chief Creative Officer: Guy Bradbury

Executive Creative Director: Regan Warner

Creative Director: Richard Morgan

Senior Creative: Andy Thirsk

Senior Creative: Ben Gough

Senior Integrated Producer: Jen Ahern

Business Director: Imogen Walkden

Senior Account Director: Emma Lowrey

Head of Strategy: Sophie Lean

Senior Strategist: Abbey Gaunt

Head of Art: Lisa Carrana

Head of Design: Andy Harris

Senior Designer: Malene Igland

Director & Production

Director: David Wilson

Producer: Noni Couell

· Production Manager: Dalia Saeed

· EP: Daisy Mellors

· Production Company: Biscuit

Photography

· Photographer: Lauren Luxenberg

· Agency: Soho Management

· Photography Post Production: PICS

Edit, Grade, Sound

· Edit: Shift Post

· Post Production: Magic Numbers Post

· Grade: Wash

· Sound: 750mph

Media

Media Planning: MGOMD

Media Buying: WPP 650

Client – Financial Conduct Authority

Helen Bower-Easton: Director of Communications

Emma Krygier: Head of Marketing, Digital and Events

Miten Patel: Campaigns and Events Team Manager

Sam Coleman: Senior Marketing Campaigns Associate