Hellmann's 'Bring Out The Best' Returns With Comedic Twist
Ogilvy UK and David Madrid are behind the new work
16 June 2025
Hellmann's Mayonnaise is building on its 100+ year legacy as the world’s No.1 mayonnaise brand with the launch of its new campaign, ‘Bring Out the Best,’ aimed at celebrating its enduring role in people's lives as a product that elevates any meal.
The campaign, which launched in June in the US, offers a humorous take on how Hellmann's makes any food delicious, with a taste that’s so distractingly good, you might just forget everything else. The campaign will run across TV, social media, digital advertising, and commerce.
For devotees of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, ‘Bring Out the Best’ is instantly recognizable, having served as the brand’s tagline from 1987 - 2016. Now it’s being reinvented for today’s audience, bringing to life the idea of mealtime pleasure in a memorable way.
The re-energized ‘Bring Out the Best’ campaign was created by Ogilvy UK in collaboration with DAVID Madrid. Director Harold Einstein lent his distinctive comedic style to the campaign commercials, the first films to air being ‘Sticky Varnish’ and ‘Vibrations’.
Pete Harbour, CMO and Head of Global condiments says “Hellmann’s is one of the world’s most classic brands – it made sense to come back to this classic line while also having a bit of fun with it. Our goal is always to ensure Hellmann’s fits within people’s lives while reflecting the cultural moment. The new ‘Bring Out the Best’ campaign does both with its simple and slightly quirky sensibility.” “As well as talking to our core fans who will still remember ‘Bring Out the Best’ we wanted to also connect with a younger audience through unmissable comedy” said Alison Steven & Liam Bushby, Global Creative Directors at Ogilvy UK.
“This audience has a million things vying for their attention every single day, so we had to make sure that we stood out. We believe that this distinct tone of voice will continue to win new fans for Hellmann’s from the younger generation.”
This new core campaign follows the momentum Hellmann’s and Ogilvy UK have built over the last year to tap into cultural moments and engage with new communities. In 2024, the brand launched its first independent island on Fortnite to engage with Gen-Z gamers across the globe. They also made its first London Fashion Week debut with the luxury 'Margaret Bag’, designed with the cult brand Chopova Lowena. It also follows a spot at the Big Game, and huge social led earnt campaign, where Hellmann's incomparable taste came to life in a remake of the iconic deli scene from the movie, When Harry Met Sally, developed by VML NY.
Credits
Ogilvy & David Madrid Ideation
Mindshare Media Agency
Outsider Production
Arc Post Production
CLIENT NAMES
Pete Harbour - Global Vice President Hellmann’s & Dressings Unilever Netherlands
Martin Bareau - Global Brand Director - Hellmann’s Unilever Netherlands
Viv Hordijk - Senior Global Brand Engagement Manager Unilever Netherlands
Janita Van Beijnum - Sr. Global Brand Engagement Manager Hellmann's at Unilever Unilever Netherlands
Camila Diaz - Sr. Global Brand Engagement Manager Hellmann's at Unilever Unilever Netherlands
Brent Lukowski - Senior Marketing Director, Condiments US Unilever US
Jenna Dowd - Associate Marketing Director, Condiments US Unilever US
AGENCY & PARTNERS
Camilla Clerke Global Executive Creative Director (Unilever) Ogilvy UK
Alison Steven Global Creative Director Ogilvy UK
Liam Bushby Global Creative Director Ogilvy UK
David Krueger Group Creative Director David Madrid Spain
Luiz Duarte Senior Art Director David Madrid Spain
Rodrigo Dominguez Associate Creative Director David Madrid Spain
Julian Tedesco Senior Art Director David Madrid Spain
Agustin Aiassa Senior Copywriter David Madrid Spain
Laurence Blake Senior Designer Ogilvy UK
Nadia Katsiouli Global Client lead Ogilvy UK
Siva Clement Global Category Lead Ogilvy UK
Mirjana Slavkovic Global Business Director Ogilvy UK
Anisa Gani Account Manager Ogilvy UK
Natasha Wijeweera Account Director Ogilvy UK
Zoe Hamilton Chief Strategy Officer Ogilvy UK
Trevor Lindroos Strategy Director Ogilvy UK
Justin Jackson Strategy Director Ogilvy UK
Logan Ayers Global Programme Director Ogilvy UK
Amanda Kresge Senior Producer Ogilvy UK
Ally Colville TV Admin Assistant Ogilvy UK
Brittany Ritter Global Strategy Partner Mindshare UK
Jemma Parkes Global Business Group Lead Mindshare UK
James Lynn Strategy Partner Mindshare UK
Lisa Matthewson Global Strategy Director Mindshare UK
Kevin Lesueur Global Strategy Manager Mindshare UK