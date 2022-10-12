The Woolmark Company focuses on circularity with an ode to Merino Wool

With this campaign, Woolmark aims to elevate Merino Wool's position as a 100% natural and eco-friendly fibre, appealing to consumers who might not immediately associate sustainability with Merino Wool.

This film is an ode to Merino Wool's versatility, an excellent natural fibre that is sustainable, biodegradable and renewable. It weaves together the lives of Merino Wool fibre and the people wearing it, showcasing how the material complements various lifestyles through its incarnations as different clothing articles - with Merino Wool being elevated from a functional product to a living, breathing fibre with emotional life value.

Winson & Wanshi, Partners of Mother Shanghai, commented: "Our ambition is to put The Woolmark Company at the centre of China's sustainability movement, leading the conversation on how fashion can be a crucial driver of a more sustainable lifestyle. Starting with raising the profile of Merino Wool as a circular fibre, made for living."

Mother Shanghai has worked with The Woolmark Company for the past year, the first campaign of this partnership was Nest Starter.

Creative credits:

Client: The Woolmark Company

Agency: Mother Shanghai

Campaign: Much Loved

Creative: Mother Shanghai

Strategy: Mother Shanghai

Director: Zoufei

Assistant Director: Alex Lam

Director of Photography: Wang Tianxing

Gaffer: Liu Shibin

Art Director: Lok Yiu Chan, Eric Lui

Assistant Art Director: Josy Cheng

Property Master: Guan Guowu

Stylist: Zhao Ying

Casting: Tim

Production Company: Key Point Production

Executive Producer: Tan Ying

Assistant EP: Shuting

Production Manager: Chen Wei

Line Producer: He Qiang

Production Assistant: Yunrong, Tang Yang

Post Producer: Jiang

Editor: Huang Chao

Colourist: The Mill

Online: JCB Studio

Mixing: Zoufei

Typographer: HeFan