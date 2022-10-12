The Woolmark Company focuses on circularity with an ode to Merino Wool
Mother Shanghai continues with a sustainability strategy for the brand
12 October 2022
A new film launches in China telling the tale of Merino Wool. A circular fibre that lives over and over again through different uses in different lives on planet earth, in each rebirth, it's very much loved by its wearer.
With this campaign, Woolmark aims to elevate Merino Wool's position as a 100% natural and eco-friendly fibre, appealing to consumers who might not immediately associate sustainability with Merino Wool.
This film is an ode to Merino Wool's versatility, an excellent natural fibre that is sustainable, biodegradable and renewable. It weaves together the lives of Merino Wool fibre and the people wearing it, showcasing how the material complements various lifestyles through its incarnations as different clothing articles - with Merino Wool being elevated from a functional product to a living, breathing fibre with emotional life value.
Winson & Wanshi, Partners of Mother Shanghai, commented: "Our ambition is to put The Woolmark Company at the centre of China's sustainability movement, leading the conversation on how fashion can be a crucial driver of a more sustainable lifestyle. Starting with raising the profile of Merino Wool as a circular fibre, made for living."
Mother Shanghai has worked with The Woolmark Company for the past year, the first campaign of this partnership was Nest Starter.
Creative credits:
Client: The Woolmark Company
Agency: Mother Shanghai
Campaign: Much Loved
Creative: Mother Shanghai
Strategy: Mother Shanghai
Director: Zoufei
Assistant Director: Alex Lam
Director of Photography: Wang Tianxing
Gaffer: Liu Shibin
Art Director: Lok Yiu Chan, Eric Lui
Assistant Art Director: Josy Cheng
Property Master: Guan Guowu
Stylist: Zhao Ying
Casting: Tim
Production Company: Key Point Production
Executive Producer: Tan Ying
Assistant EP: Shuting
Production Manager: Chen Wei
Line Producer: He Qiang
Production Assistant: Yunrong, Tang Yang
Post Producer: Jiang
Editor: Huang Chao
Colourist: The Mill
Online: JCB Studio
Mixing: Zoufei
Typographer: HeFan