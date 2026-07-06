NHS’s Emergency LOW-GOS campaign adds Metallica
Created by Havas London, the latest activation sees the metal legends’ iconic logo the latest to be drained of colour to highlight blood shortage
06 July 2026
Metallica has become the latest b(r)and to pledge its support to NHS Blood and Transplant’s Emergency LOW-GOS campaign – with a major activation ahead of the metal legends’ sold-out London Stadium shows this weekend.
Concertgoing fans on Friday and Sunday (3 & 5 July) watched on as the band’s iconic logo was splashed across the eight huge ‘tower’ screens synonymous with the band’s worldwide M72 tour – only to slowly drain of colour in a striking reminder of the blood shortages currently impacting the NHS. This urgent call to donate, which also appeared across London Stadium’s giant external LED screen, was accompanied by a QR code directing fans to book a blood donation appointment.
The Emergency LOW-GOS campaign, which was created by Havas London, launched on World Sickle Cell Day (19 June) – with initial partners including The Independent, English Heritage, Marvel, HSBC UK and Westfield lending their (famously red) logos to highlight sickle cell blood stock shortage.
With blood stocks having dropped following recent hot weather, this new, Metallica-backed activation sees donors – particularly those with O negative, B negative and Ro subtype blood – urged to come forward and fill available appointments heading into the summer.
It comes off the back of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between NHS Blood and Transplant and Metallica ahead of the band’s UK tour dates – with Metallica and its charity All Within My Hands donating special limited-edition merchandise, including T-shirts and guitar picks, to give away to people attending a booked blood donation appointment between 26 June and 3 July.
The need for blood is constant. With a shelf life of just 35 days, NHS Blood and Transplant must continuously welcome new donors and inspire existing donors to return. In England alone, over 5,000 donations are needed every day to support trauma patients, people undergoing cancer treatment, mums and babies during childbirth, and those living with long‑term conditions such as sickle cell disease.
Mark Chambers, Director of Donor Experience for NHS Blood and Transplant, says: “Metallica’s global reach gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with new audiences right across the country. Every donation can save up to three lives, and we urgently need more people to book appointments and become regular donors. Right now, we particularly need more O negative, B negative and Ro donors — but every blood type is vital. We’re asking fans to roll up their sleeves and be part of something bigger than the show.”
Dan Cole, Executive Creative Director at Havas London says: “Metallica’s logo is one of the most iconic in the world. So we thought it was a big ask to get them to lend it to Emergency Low-gos. They didn’t just say yes – they also lent us their incredible artwork and their stage screens too. When it comes to getting the nation to donate, the band obviously agree that Nothing Else Matters. Legends."
A spokesperson for Metallica, says: “Wherever we go on tour, we want to give something meaningful back to the communities that welcome us. We’ve seen how working with blood services around the world can raise awareness and support patients, and we’re excited to bring that same energy to the UK. As we close out the European leg of the M72 World Tour, we’re asking fans to step up and support those who rely on donated blood every day.”
Giving blood takes around an hour, and a single donation can help save up to three lives. Whether you attended one of Metallica’s UK shows or were simply inspired by the campaign, now is the perfect time to make a real difference.
Visit www.blood.co.uk or the NHS Give Blood app to register and book an appointment today.
CREDITS:
Project name: Emergency LOW-GOS x Metallica
Client: NHS Blood & Transplant:
Head of NHS Blood & Transplant Charity: Kirsty Thomson
Assistant Director, Marketing: Helen Duggan
Head of Partnerships: Sinead Wright
Head of Media & PR: Vicki Steele
Media & PR Manager: Suzi Browne
Creative agency: Havas London
Chief Executive Offer: Holly Ripper
Chief Creative Officer: Seamus Higgins
Executive Creative Director: Dan Cole
Copywriter: John McGloin
Art director: Gwen Carre
Account team: Perla Perlini & Molly Kay
Agency Producer: Janet Berry
Assistant Agency Producer: Elle Francis-Kent
Planner: Nicole Adolph
Chief Design Officer: Lorenzo Fruzza
Senior Designer: Luke Remon