NHS’s Emergency LOW-GOS campaign adds Metallica

It comes off the back of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between NHS Blood and Transplant and Metallica ahead of the band’s UK tour dates – with Metallica and its charity All Within My Hands donating special limited-edition merchandise, including T-shirts and guitar picks, to give away to people attending a booked blood donation appointment between 26 June and 3 July.

The need for blood is constant. With a shelf life of just 35 days, NHS Blood and Transplant must continuously welcome new donors and inspire existing donors to return. In England alone, over 5,000 donations are needed every day to support trauma patients, people undergoing cancer treatment, mums and babies during childbirth, and those living with long‑term conditions such as sickle cell disease.

Mark Chambers, Director of Donor Experience for NHS Blood and Transplant, says: “Metallica’s global reach gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with new audiences right across the country. Every donation can save up to three lives, and we urgently need more people to book appointments and become regular donors. Right now, we particularly need more O negative, B negative and Ro donors — but every blood type is vital. We’re asking fans to roll up their sleeves and be part of something bigger than the show.”

Dan Cole, Executive Creative Director at Havas London says: “Metallica’s logo is one of the most iconic in the world. So we thought it was a big ask to get them to lend it to Emergency Low-gos. They didn’t just say yes – they also lent us their incredible artwork and their stage screens too. When it comes to getting the nation to donate, the band obviously agree that Nothing Else Matters. Legends."

A spokesperson for Metallica, says: “Wherever we go on tour, we want to give something meaningful back to the communities that welcome us. We’ve seen how working with blood services around the world can raise awareness and support patients, and we’re excited to bring that same energy to the UK. As we close out the European leg of the M72 World Tour, we’re asking fans to step up and support those who rely on donated blood every day.”

Giving blood takes around an hour, and a single donation can help save up to three lives. Whether you attended one of Metallica’s UK shows or were simply inspired by the campaign, now is the perfect time to make a real difference.

Visit www.blood.co.uk or the NHS Give Blood app to register and book an appointment today.

CREDITS:



Project name: Emergency LOW-GOS x Metallica

Client: NHS Blood & Transplant:

Head of NHS Blood & Transplant Charity: Kirsty Thomson

Assistant Director, Marketing: Helen Duggan

Head of Partnerships: Sinead Wright

Head of Media & PR: Vicki Steele

Media & PR Manager: Suzi Browne

Creative agency: Havas London

Chief Executive Offer: Holly Ripper

Chief Creative Officer: Seamus Higgins

Executive Creative Director: Dan Cole

Copywriter: John McGloin

Art director: Gwen Carre

Account team: Perla Perlini & Molly Kay

Agency Producer: Janet Berry

Assistant Agency Producer: Elle Francis-Kent

Planner: Nicole Adolph

Chief Design Officer: Lorenzo Fruzza

Senior Designer: Luke Remon