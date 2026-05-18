Walkers Brings Legends Together For The Ultimate Football Watch Party

After months of planning and counting down to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the “No Walkers, No Game” squad is back to share their most ambitious and exciting surprise for fans yet: the Epic Football Watch Party. In December , the group joined forces to decide who would host the party - with Beckham being selected. The party planning process kicked off with a group chat, and in March Walkers brought fans into the experience, inviting them directly into the Epic Football Watch Party on WhatsApp. In a format never done before, Walkers gave fans an exclusive peek into the stars’ party-planning conversations, with plenty of behind-the-scenes moments and takes from the players and personalities who know and love the game best.

“Everyone loves football, everyone loves Walkers. Together? Perfect,” said Steve Carell.

When it finally came time for the Epic Football Watch Party to start, one question remained: who’s bringing the Walkers? Realising they didn’t have enough for the party, the group, together in person, took matters into their own hands. They headed to a local supermarket, surprising unsuspecting shoppers and inviting those with Walkers in hand to join them for the ultimate watch party hosted by David Beckham. Captured live, with completely unscripted reactions from fans, the moment brought real shoppers face-to-face with some of football and entertainment’s biggest names.

"We had fun creating the Watch Party - the energy, the laughter, and the connections with real fans were great,” said David Beckham.

"The 'No Walkers, No Game' campaign has always been about bringing fans closer to the sport and the players and personalities they love, in authentic, unforgettable and engaging ways," said Alexis Porter, International Foods. "This year is no different. The Epic Football Watch Party, timed with the biggest football event on the planet, is about uniting some of the world's greatest icons with real fans who share one simple truth: watching football is always better with Walkers".

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS CONTINUES THROUGH WHATSAPP EPIC GROUP CHAT

While only a select few fans were lucky enough to experience the Epic Football Watch Party in person, there are still ways to join the fun. For the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, Walkers is offering fans exclusive access to a WhatsApp group chat with some of today’s biggest stars. The Epic Football Watch Party chat gives fans unmatched insider access to conversations between the five stars - complete with voice notes, memes, live reactions to matches as they unfold, and more.

Fans can join the Epic Football Watch Party Channel by visiting https://www.nowalkersnogame.com/epicwatchparty to stay connected to the legends throughout the entire FIFA World Cup 26™.

"Being part of this year’s ‘No Walkers, No Game’ campaign has been incredible – it's about connecting with real fans who are just as passionate about football as we are,” said Alexia Putellas. “Moments like these remind us why we play, and being able to celebrate together with a simple bag of Walkers is so special. It's authentic, it's fun, and it's exactly what the FIFA World Cup™ should be about."

BEHIND-THE-SCENES CONTENT AND ONGOING COMMUNITY

Leading up to the tournament, exclusive behind-the-scenes content will showcase how the Epic Football Watch Party came to life, featuring candid moments and hilarious reactions from Beckham, Henry, and Carell as they share the story of bringing the celebration together.

The Epic Football Watch Party chat on WhatsApp will serve as Walkers headquarters throughout FIFA World Cup 2026™, delivering:

Real-time updates and reactions from the legends

Exclusive content drops

Pre-match Walkers reminders

Live reactions to some of the tournament’s most unforgettable moments

MORE TO COME FROM WALKERS

Still craving more? Stay tuned for surprising activations throughout the tournament by following @Walkers_Crisps on all social media platforms.