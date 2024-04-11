Skin Cancer UK calls for change to outdated sunbed legislation

The progressive damage to the paper becomes a stark reminder of the cancerous effects of UV exposure on skin, regular sunbed use increases the risk of skin cancer by 60 per cent - and UV radiation is the third biggest cause of cancer in the UK. The campaign includes case studies such as Ross Robinson, a regular sunbed user who found a lesion on his back, as well as other cancer sufferers who’ve been impacted by sunbed use. In one of the executions Ross holds up the crisp paper after being exposed to UV rays in the sunbed.

Skin Cancer UK’s work was driven by an urgent need as sunbed trends tap into a new generation through social media. There have been over 200m TikTok searches on #sunbed in the last 12 months and the hashtag also boasts more than 718 million views, with videos including tanning cream and nasal spray reviews, viral hacks for a deeper tan, ‘GRWM’ style videos for the tanning salon, tips for sunbed newbies and even creators sharing alternative tips for sunbed. This is coupled with household names like Kim Kardashian jumping on viral trends – most notable ‘I’m... of course I...’ - to then show a tanning bed in her home office.

John McPartland, ECD, Ogilvy Health said: “So much has changed in society in the last 13 years, the Sunbed Regulation Act as it stands simply isn’t fit for purpose. The huge spike in social media trends around using sunbeds in the last year is a reminder why we need to act now. Young people are seeing all the perceived benefits of using sunbeds on social media but aren’t being reminded of the dangers their use presents in later life.”

Credits

Ogilvy UK & Ogilvy Health UK

John McPartland – Executive Creative Director

Caroline Howe – Chief Executive Officer EMEA

Simon Stacey – Head of Video

Amara Randhawa – Videographer`

Paul Duncan – Creative Director

Ian Hammond - Head of Production

Anthony Dziworshie – Director

Jules Chalkley – Chief Executive Director

Andre Laurentino – Chief Creative Officer

Sue Streatfield – Senior Producer

Benita Goder-Dent – Creative Excellence Director

Charlie Coney – Chief Strategic Officer Creative

Chloe Lam – Business Influence Executive

Andrea Maylor -Influence Business Director

Rosanna Cusworth – Business Director

Teddy Phillips – Account Executive

Jade Burtrand – Account Executive

Andrew Soar – Creative Director

Sasha Mattus – Account Director

Claire Spinola – Earned Media Director

Hogarth

Leo Thornborough - Post Producer

Michael Owusu - Lead Editor

Miriam Kamara - Senior Editor

Matt Hare - Grader

Nick Wakeling - Grade assistant

Vincent Goodsell - Nuke op

Will Traynor - Nuke op

Stylist - Riin Korhonen

DOP - Richard Bell

Photography

James Day

Machine Sound

Sound Designer - Alex Binhgam

Executive Producer - Rebecca Boswell

BMG

Daisy Foster – Senior Licensing Manager