ALDI Ireland calls out other supermarkets for their loyalty schemes

Grocery shopping is more confusing than ever - loyalty card prices, promotional offers, multibuys, personal in-app prices, money off vouchers. ALDI strips back the complexity and provides everyday low prices for all of its customers, with no hoops to jump through or schemes to have to sign up to.

The hero TV spot shows an ALDI till speaking to two other supermarkets’ tills about their loyalty schemes and all of the requirements needed to get low prices. ALDI asks, why not just lower your prices? A radio spot highlights the absurdity of needing to join a member’s club just to get a good price on a cucumber while the OOH highlights Aldi’s transparency of its lowest price being on the shelf and not on an app.

The TV spot, produced by 1920, is supported by a wider campaign across radio, social and digital rolling out over the coming weeks.

CREDITS

Client: Aldi Ireland

Marketing Director: Louise Cassidy

Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game

Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch

Advertising Manager: John Anslow

Creative Agency: Pablo

Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer

Chief Creative Officer: Dan Watts

Creative Directors: Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Ben Middleton

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Deputy CSO: Lisa Stoney

Planning Director: Joan Devereux

Group Managing Partner: Heather Cuss

Account Director: Lucy Machin

TV Producer: Ruth Armitt

Production and Post Production Company: 1920

Directors: Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Ben Middleton

VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred

VFX Artist: Rob Lilley, Weronika Holak

3D Supervisor: Ben Thomas

3D: Oscar Carambano, Girish G R

AFX: Anthony Scott, Hugh Lowery

Colourist: Kai van Beers

VFX Producer: Heather Brown

Audio Post Production: Factory Studios

Audio Post Production: Factory Studios

Sound Design & Mix: Josh Campbell

Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby

Audio Producer: Amelia Watts