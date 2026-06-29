ALDI Ireland calls out other supermarkets for their loyalty schemes
New TV spot shows how ALDI provides everyday low prices without the faff of loyalty schemes, cutting out the complexity so everyone gets the low prices everyday
29 June 2026
Creative agency Pablo has launched the latest chapter of Aldi Ireland's brand platform 'It's Not Complicated', with a new animated TV spot, which features talking self-service checkouts, spotlighting Aldi's simple approach to pricing.
Grocery shopping is more confusing than ever - loyalty card prices, promotional offers, multibuys, personal in-app prices, money off vouchers. ALDI strips back the complexity and provides everyday low prices for all of its customers, with no hoops to jump through or schemes to have to sign up to.
The hero TV spot shows an ALDI till speaking to two other supermarkets’ tills about their loyalty schemes and all of the requirements needed to get low prices. ALDI asks, why not just lower your prices? A radio spot highlights the absurdity of needing to join a member’s club just to get a good price on a cucumber while the OOH highlights Aldi’s transparency of its lowest price being on the shelf and not on an app.
The TV spot, produced by 1920, is supported by a wider campaign across radio, social and digital rolling out over the coming weeks.
CREDITS
Client: Aldi Ireland
Marketing Director: Louise Cassidy
Brand and Partnerships Manager: Stephanie Game
Social Media Manager: Amy Lynch
Advertising Manager: John Anslow
Creative Agency: Pablo
Chief Executive Officer: Gareth Mercer
Chief Creative Officer: Dan Watts
Creative Directors: Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Ben Middleton
Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng
Deputy CSO: Lisa Stoney
Planning Director: Joan Devereux
Group Managing Partner: Heather Cuss
Account Director: Lucy Machin
TV Producer: Ruth Armitt
Production and Post Production Company: 1920
Directors: Stu Outhwaite-Noel and Ben Middleton
VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred
VFX Artist: Rob Lilley, Weronika Holak
3D Supervisor: Ben Thomas
3D: Oscar Carambano, Girish G R
AFX: Anthony Scott, Hugh Lowery
Colourist: Kai van Beers
VFX Producer: Heather Brown
Audio Post Production: Factory Studios
Audio Post Production: Factory Studios
Sound Design & Mix: Josh Campbell
Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby
Audio Producer: Amelia Watts