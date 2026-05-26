Betfair Brings Football Nostalgia and Real Fan Voices To Life

Lisa Marquis, Betfair Marketing Director, Betfair said “For Betfair, this signals a new era. One that harks back to our roots as a challenger brand and brings a spark back to everything we do. This isn’t just a football ad, it has a real betting truth at the heart of it and Tom Davis is the perfect protagonist to bring this to life for us. Pablo has created a truly special campaign that is fun, entertaining, and represents a real step change for the brand.”

Tim Snape, ECD at Pablo said “This is a new phase of work for Betfair in an area around opinions. It's been developed to reflect the ability people have at Betfair to use their sports knowledge in different ways. Our film delves into surely the most hotly debated subject in the UK. Football. It's a rollercoaster of footballing opinion touching on some of the most contentious subjects in the sport.

Kitson said of the creative opportunity and production approach: “I grew up in football’s heyday. Panini stickers, banging tracks, packed terraces. This campaign was all about bottling that feeling. No gimmicks, or trickery. Because proper fans can spot that stuff a mile off. We wanted to create a world which felt authentic. That meant keeping everything in camera. Not hiding stage hands, embracing imperfection and giving everyone a peek behind the curtain. It's a world full of chaos and personality. Just like the football we love”

The campaign solidifies Betfair as the home of different opinions.

The World Cup campaign is now live across TV, digital, and social platforms, just in time for the tournament in June.

Credits

Client: Betfair Sports

Brand Director UK & International: Lisa Marquis

Head of Brand: Venetia Tabor

Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Chris Hughes

Senior Marketing Executive: Oscar Solomon

Head Of Film And Motion - Flutter Creative: Marcus Richardson

Lead Creative - Flutter Creative: Daniel Flynn

Agency: Pablo

Executive Creative Director: Tim Snape

Creative Directors: Adam Reincke and Amy Fasey

Creative Directors: Gary Lathwell and Leigh Wallace

Producer: Charlotte Ellison

Planning Director: Chris Turner

Planner: Oliver Edridge

Managing Partner: Louise Hayward

Business Director: Charlotte Johnson

Account Director: Tom Penrose

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Glenn Kitson

MD/EP: Jean Mougin

MD/EP: Guy Rolfe

Head of Production: Beatrice Warren

Producer: Alex Jefferson

Production Manager: Konstantin Kissimov

Director’s Assistant: Jago Stock

1st AD: Antoni Tanev

2nd AD: Margarita Aneva

DOP: Benedict Spence

Production Designer: James Hatt

Choreographer: Kosta Karakashyan

Casting: Kokopeli Mana

Costume Designer [UK]: The Lipops

Costume Designer [Local]: Diana Manolova

Local Service Company: Solent Film

Solent Film MD: Alex Momchev

Solent Film MP: Magdalena Staneva

Service Producer: Petra Trendafilova

Production Manager: Dimitar Milushev

Edit: TenThree

Producer: Sophie Honour

Editor: Sam Bould Assistant Editor: Puck Van Dijk

Sound Design: 750mph

Producer: Carla Thomas

Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell

Post Production & Grade: BlackKite Producer: Phil Whalley Colourist: George KVFX Supervisor: Guy LubinWFX Shoot Supervisor: Tito Fernandes

Music: The Hogan

Music Supervisors: Isa Rehman, Sean Hogan, Ludo Swaniker

Track: The Farm “Groovy Train”