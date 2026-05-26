betfair pablo world cup

Betfair Brings Football Nostalgia and Real Fan Voices To Life

The campaign by Pablo London captures the spirit of the game ahead of the 2026 World Cup

By Creative Salon

26 May 2026

Betfair has teamed up with creative agency Pablo London and production company Iconoclast to launch a World Cup campaign with a difference.

The campaign, fronted by actor, funny man, and long-suffering Hammer, Tom Davis, celebrates the one thing that all football fans can agree on: and that’s not agreeing on anything at all.

In the 30-second TV spot, we follow Tom as he traverses brilliantly observed nostalgic football vignettes. Climbing over dodgy VAR lines, talking tactics in his local boozer ‘The Bet & Fair’, taking a seat on the first ever Betfairways flight 1966 to the USA, and visiting an 80s living room as the ‘hand of god’ moment plays out in real time.

For the keen eye, there are some brilliant cameos from the likes of England superfan Andy Milne, and Jane Boulton of cult TV show ‘Airline’ fame alongside a multitude of footballing easter eggs. All soundtracked by The Farm’s 90s classic, Groovy train.

The TVC is supported by a wider OOH, radio and social and digital activity that has been created in collaboration with Flutter Creative. Media planning and buying was handled by Essence Mediacom.

The spot was created by Pablo's Adam Reinke & Amy Fasey, directed by Glenn Kitson through Iconoclast, with edit, post-production and sound from TenThree, BlackKite and 750mph.

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Lisa Marquis, Betfair Marketing Director, Betfair said “For Betfair, this signals a new era. One that harks back to our roots as a challenger brand and brings a spark back to everything we do. This isn’t just a football ad, it has a real betting truth at the heart of it and Tom Davis is the perfect protagonist to bring this to life for us. Pablo has created a truly special campaign that is fun, entertaining, and represents a real step change for the brand.”

Tim Snape, ECD at Pablo said “This is a new phase of work for Betfair in an area around opinions. It's been developed to reflect the ability people have at Betfair to use their sports knowledge in different ways. Our film delves into surely the most hotly debated subject in the UK. Football. It's a rollercoaster of footballing opinion touching on some of the most contentious subjects in the sport.

Kitson said of the creative opportunity and production approach: “I grew up in football’s heyday. Panini stickers, banging tracks, packed terraces. This campaign was all about bottling that feeling. No gimmicks, or trickery. Because proper fans can spot that stuff a mile off. We wanted to create a world which felt authentic. That meant keeping everything in camera. Not hiding stage hands, embracing imperfection and giving everyone a peek behind the curtain. It's a world full of chaos and personality. Just like the football we love”

The campaign solidifies Betfair as the home of different opinions.

The World Cup campaign is now live across TV, digital, and social platforms, just in time for the tournament in June.

Credits

Client: Betfair Sports

Brand Director UK & International: Lisa Marquis

Head of Brand: Venetia Tabor

Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Chris Hughes

Senior Marketing Executive: Oscar Solomon

Head Of Film And Motion - Flutter Creative: Marcus Richardson

Lead Creative - Flutter Creative: Daniel Flynn 

Agency: Pablo

Executive Creative Director: Tim Snape

Creative Directors: Adam Reincke and Amy Fasey

Creative Directors: Gary Lathwell and Leigh Wallace

Producer: Charlotte Ellison

Planning Director: Chris Turner

Planner: Oliver Edridge

Managing Partner: Louise Hayward

Business Director: Charlotte Johnson

Account Director: Tom Penrose

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Glenn Kitson

MD/EP:  Jean Mougin

MD/EP: Guy Rolfe

Head of Production: Beatrice Warren 

Producer: Alex Jefferson

Production Manager: Konstantin Kissimov

Director’s Assistant: Jago Stock 

1st AD: Antoni Tanev

2nd AD: Margarita Aneva 

DOP: Benedict Spence 

Production Designer: James Hatt

Choreographer: Kosta Karakashyan 

Casting: Kokopeli Mana 

Costume Designer [UK]: The Lipops

Costume Designer [Local]: Diana Manolova

Local Service Company: Solent Film

Solent Film MD: Alex Momchev

Solent Film MP: Magdalena Staneva

Service Producer: Petra Trendafilova

Production Manager: Dimitar Milushev 

Edit: TenThree

Producer: Sophie Honour 

Editor: Sam Bould Assistant Editor: Puck Van Dijk

Sound Design: 750mph

Producer: Carla Thomas 

Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell

Post Production & Grade: BlackKite Producer: Phil Whalley Colourist: George KVFX Supervisor: Guy LubinWFX Shoot Supervisor: Tito Fernandes 

Music: The Hogan 

Music Supervisors: Isa Rehman, Sean Hogan, Ludo Swaniker 

Track: The Farm “Groovy Train” 

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