Betfair Brings Football Nostalgia and Real Fan Voices To Life
The campaign by Pablo London captures the spirit of the game ahead of the 2026 World Cup
26 May 2026
Betfair has teamed up with creative agency Pablo London and production company Iconoclast to launch a World Cup campaign with a difference.
The campaign, fronted by actor, funny man, and long-suffering Hammer, Tom Davis, celebrates the one thing that all football fans can agree on: and that’s not agreeing on anything at all.
In the 30-second TV spot, we follow Tom as he traverses brilliantly observed nostalgic football vignettes. Climbing over dodgy VAR lines, talking tactics in his local boozer ‘The Bet & Fair’, taking a seat on the first ever Betfairways flight 1966 to the USA, and visiting an 80s living room as the ‘hand of god’ moment plays out in real time.
For the keen eye, there are some brilliant cameos from the likes of England superfan Andy Milne, and Jane Boulton of cult TV show ‘Airline’ fame alongside a multitude of footballing easter eggs. All soundtracked by The Farm’s 90s classic, Groovy train.
The TVC is supported by a wider OOH, radio and social and digital activity that has been created in collaboration with Flutter Creative. Media planning and buying was handled by Essence Mediacom.
The spot was created by Pablo's Adam Reinke & Amy Fasey, directed by Glenn Kitson through Iconoclast, with edit, post-production and sound from TenThree, BlackKite and 750mph.
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Lisa Marquis, Betfair Marketing Director, Betfair said “For Betfair, this signals a new era. One that harks back to our roots as a challenger brand and brings a spark back to everything we do. This isn’t just a football ad, it has a real betting truth at the heart of it and Tom Davis is the perfect protagonist to bring this to life for us. Pablo has created a truly special campaign that is fun, entertaining, and represents a real step change for the brand.”
Tim Snape, ECD at Pablo said “This is a new phase of work for Betfair in an area around opinions. It's been developed to reflect the ability people have at Betfair to use their sports knowledge in different ways. Our film delves into surely the most hotly debated subject in the UK. Football. It's a rollercoaster of footballing opinion touching on some of the most contentious subjects in the sport.
Kitson said of the creative opportunity and production approach: “I grew up in football’s heyday. Panini stickers, banging tracks, packed terraces. This campaign was all about bottling that feeling. No gimmicks, or trickery. Because proper fans can spot that stuff a mile off. We wanted to create a world which felt authentic. That meant keeping everything in camera. Not hiding stage hands, embracing imperfection and giving everyone a peek behind the curtain. It's a world full of chaos and personality. Just like the football we love”
The campaign solidifies Betfair as the home of different opinions.
The World Cup campaign is now live across TV, digital, and social platforms, just in time for the tournament in June.
Credits
Client: Betfair Sports
Brand Director UK & International: Lisa Marquis
Head of Brand: Venetia Tabor
Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Chris Hughes
Senior Marketing Executive: Oscar Solomon
Head Of Film And Motion - Flutter Creative: Marcus Richardson
Lead Creative - Flutter Creative: Daniel Flynn
Agency: Pablo
Executive Creative Director: Tim Snape
Creative Directors: Adam Reincke and Amy Fasey
Creative Directors: Gary Lathwell and Leigh Wallace
Producer: Charlotte Ellison
Planning Director: Chris Turner
Planner: Oliver Edridge
Managing Partner: Louise Hayward
Business Director: Charlotte Johnson
Account Director: Tom Penrose
Production Company: Iconoclast
Director: Glenn Kitson
MD/EP: Jean Mougin
MD/EP: Guy Rolfe
Head of Production: Beatrice Warren
Producer: Alex Jefferson
Production Manager: Konstantin Kissimov
Director’s Assistant: Jago Stock
1st AD: Antoni Tanev
2nd AD: Margarita Aneva
DOP: Benedict Spence
Production Designer: James Hatt
Choreographer: Kosta Karakashyan
Casting: Kokopeli Mana
Costume Designer [UK]: The Lipops
Costume Designer [Local]: Diana Manolova
Local Service Company: Solent Film
Solent Film MD: Alex Momchev
Solent Film MP: Magdalena Staneva
Service Producer: Petra Trendafilova
Production Manager: Dimitar Milushev
Edit: TenThree
Producer: Sophie Honour
Editor: Sam Bould Assistant Editor: Puck Van Dijk
Sound Design: 750mph
Producer: Carla Thomas
Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell
Post Production & Grade: BlackKite Producer: Phil Whalley Colourist: George KVFX Supervisor: Guy LubinWFX Shoot Supervisor: Tito Fernandes
Music: The Hogan
Music Supervisors: Isa Rehman, Sean Hogan, Ludo Swaniker
Track: The Farm “Groovy Train”