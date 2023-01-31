Working With Cancer: From Davos to the Super Bowl
Publicis issues wake-up call for Working with Cancer in integrated mass media campaign
31 January 2023
Working with Cancer, the cross-industry coalition formed by Publicis Groupe to erase the stigma and insecurity of cancer at work, is launching a global ‘wake-up call’ urging everyone to play their part in supporting colleagues with cancer.
After being diagnosed and treated for cancer last year, Arthur Sadoun CEO of Publicis Groupe launched Working with Cancer at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 17th January. Today the program is an alliance of major international companies united by a pledge to create an open, supportive and recovery-forward culture for cancer sufferers. Founding partners include Abbvie, Adobe, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, BT, Citi, Google, Haleon, Labcorp, L’Oréal, Lloyd’s, LVMH, Marriott, McDonald’s, Meta, Mondelez, Microsoft, MSD, Nestlé, Omnicom, Pepsico, Renault Group, Sanofi, Toyota, Unilever, Verizon, and Walmart, the world’s largest private employer.
Doug McMillon, President & CEO Walmart: “Walmart is proud to partner with Working with Cancer and others to eliminate the workplace stigma of a cancer diagnosis. Our purpose is to help people save money and live a better life, and supporting the health and well-being our own associates, including those who have been diagnosed with cancer, is at the core of that purpose. Together we can make the workplace better for those living with cancer and make a positive impact on people's lives.”
Working with Cancer is now setting its sights on the wider world, through a wake-up call in time for World Cancer Day. It is anchored in the stark reality that half of us will be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime, so all of us have a responsibility to support cancer patients at work. Central to this call is a campaign film, ‘Monday’ directed by Elena Petitti Di Roreto and Martin de Thurah, which depicts the often harrowing journey of cancer patients and the vital importance of workplace support. Many of the crew behind ‘Monday’ are cancer survivors and caregivers themselves, bringing personal and authentic resonance to a film that highlights a universal issue.
Because driving social change in the workplace can often take years, Publicis is harnessing the power of creativity and mass media to accelerate momentum and adoption. A fully integrated campaign supported by $100m in media generously donated by partners like Disney/ABC, NBCU, Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount, Fox, Roku, Snap, iHeart, Tiktok, YouTube, NCM, Screenvision, Clear Channel, Lamar, Zeta and Meta, who are contributing 1bn impressions, will ensure this wake-up call is heard by all. Publicis Groupe will also contribute by becoming the first holding company to purchase and invest in a Super Bowl spot.
Arthur Sadoun, Chairman & CEO Publicis Groupe: "Thanks to the coalition of our partners and the support of the World Economic Forum, Working with Cancer is already positively impacting the lives of 20 million people. Of course, we will continue to rally more companies to the movement. But just as vital is the role all of us can play by standing with our colleagues with cancer. That is why we are launching a call not only for awareness, but for action from everyone, to create a real cultural shift in the workplace."
You can show your support and encourage others to take the pledge here.
