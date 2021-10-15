Snap London Connects Poker Players To The Action In New Campaign

New work by Snap London for PartyCasino and Partypoker aims to get fans closer to the action of Formula 1.

Under the creative platform ‘Access’, the TV and content series is part of various through-the-line (TTL) activities that remind fans of the multi-year partnership between the gaming entertainment companies (both part of Entain) and McLaren Racing.

The spot, directed by Jak Payne of Blink Productions, announces the Access platform while the ‘See the Unseen’ content series, directed by James Lovick of Bang productions, is a series of five exclusive mini-films which take fans behind the scenes of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

‘See the Unseen’ features revealing interviews with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, McLaren engineers, McLaren pit crew and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, answering the questions they’re never normally asked.