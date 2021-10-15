Snap London Connects Poker Players To The Action In New Campaign
The TV and content series highlights PartyCasino and Partypoker’s multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing
15 October 2021
New work by Snap London for PartyCasino and Partypoker aims to get fans closer to the action of Formula 1.
Under the creative platform ‘Access’, the TV and content series is part of various through-the-line (TTL) activities that remind fans of the multi-year partnership between the gaming entertainment companies (both part of Entain) and McLaren Racing.
The spot, directed by Jak Payne of Blink Productions, announces the Access platform while the ‘See the Unseen’ content series, directed by James Lovick of Bang productions, is a series of five exclusive mini-films which take fans behind the scenes of the McLaren Formula 1 team.
‘See the Unseen’ features revealing interviews with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, McLaren engineers, McLaren pit crew and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, answering the questions they’re never normally asked.
The activity is supported on TV, digital and social channels. Media planning and buying is handled by the 7stars in the UK and by Hubble in Canada.
Paris Anatolitis, Entain’s commercial director, said: “McLaren are a team who share our love of innovation and cutting-edge entertainment and we wanted to reflect that same character in how we promote our partnership. We are really proud that with the Access platform and ‘See the Unseen’ films we have created something for the fans that is genuinely entertaining and insightful.”
Louisa Fielding, managing partner at SNAP London, added: “As a bunch of Formula 1 nuts, we’ve had an absolute blast making this work. It’s really easy in sponsorship to simply badge teams and sports stars, but we wanted to give fans and customers more. So, the Access platform was born. By working closely with the PartyCasino, partypoker and McLaren teams, we’ve been able to create exciting content and experiences that genuinely gets Formula 1 fans closer to the sport and team they love.”