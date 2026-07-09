Sting Energy Releases Music Video for F1 Anthem

The official video brings this journey to life on screen — blending the rhythm of engines, the pressure of race starts and the energy of live crowds into a cinematic experience through Alan Walker's signature visual storytelling.

“Few ideas get the chance to evolve the way this one has,” said Vandita Pandey, VP Marketing at PepsiCo, International Beverages, Hydration and Energy. What started as a fan observation became a global anthem — and now a video fans can experience. With the official video of “The Sting Within Me”, we’re bringing the sound, speed and emotion of Formula 1® to screen in a way fans can see, hear and feel. This story has always belonged to the fans and creators who made it bigger.”

“When you're building a track from raw sounds, you start visualising it from day one,” said Alan Walker. “This track carries the rhythm and tension of race weekend, so the official video had to match that energy. Barcelona showed me what that emotion feels like live — this video is about bringing that same feeling to screens everywhere.”

Chandni Mehta, CEO, Kinnect Media said "This campaign was always about taking the energy of Formula 1® beyond race weekend and turning it into something fans could participate in. From music and creators to social storytelling and live experiences, every element was designed to bring audiences closer to the sport. The official video is the culmination of that journey — bringing the worlds of music, motorsport and fandom together in one shared experience.”

What started as a fan observation has evolved into a multi-platform cultural moment spanning music, motorsport and entertainment. Following its recognition with a Silver Lion at Cannes Lions 2026, “The Sting Within Me” now enters a new chapter through its official video — bringing the sound and spirit of Formula 1® beyond the racetrack and into culture.

Credits:

Agency: Kinnect Media Pvt Ltd (Part of Omnicom Advertising India)

Production House: Radical

Media Director: Hans Emanuel

Creative Director: Tejasvin Samarth

Music Production: Alan Walker

Music Partner: Warner Music India

PR: Edelman