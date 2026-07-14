AMV BBDO And Good Eggs Develop Domestic Abuse Tracker ahead of England game

AMV BBDO, in partnership with creative collective Good Eggs, has launched an online tracker that turns real-time data into a live measurement of ‘Expected Violence’ in the aftermath of football games.

In partnership with domestic abuse charities, I Choose Freedom and Leeds Women’s Aid, the tracker seeks to raise awareness of the link between England football matches and increases in domestic abuse.

Built by Merlin Studio and available at TheUnspokenStat.com, the tracker models how the expected rise in domestic abuse changes throughout the match. Inspired by football's familiar 'xG' (Expected Goals), the platform draws on betting market odds and live social sentiment from X to model the xV, which moves dynamically between 26%, the increase in domestic abuse recorded when England win, and 38%, the increase recorded when England lose, based on Lancaster University research.

Many football fans now watch games with one eye on the TV and the other on group chats or social feeds, tracking what others are saying alongside live match statistics. Designed to sit alongside live team news, major match incidents and score updates, the tracker mirrors the look and feel of the football statistics platforms fans already follow.

Unlike every other live sports tracker however, supporters aren't simply invited to watch the prediction unfold. They're invited to help ensure the xV isn't inevitable, by choosing from one of four actions deliberately designed to support survivors, encourage safe intervention and raise awareness.

The actions include:

• I'm worried about someone. Practical guidance on recognising warning signs,

checking in safely and accessing expert advice.

• I need support myself. Immediate links to specialist organisations, helplines

and safe support services.

• I want to raise awareness. Ready-made social content the viewer can post to help spread the campaign.

• I want to donate. Direct links to support campaign partners Leeds Women's Aid or I Choose Freedom.

Following a successful trial during England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Saturday night, supported by sports influencers and many of the organisations and individuals who backed the original campaign, the tracker will launch ahead of England's semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday.

It is the latest chapter of The Unspoken Stat campaign, which first introduced xV as football's hidden statistic by projecting it onto family homes during England matches.

Ben Edwards, ECD at AMV BBDO said: “When we first saw The Unspoken Stat, it stopped us in our tracks. We wanted to build on that powerful idea by working with the Good Eggs team to build something people could experience during the match itself. After revealing the xV, we wanted to give people the feeling that they could help reduce it. Creativity can't solve domestic abuse on its own, but it can help more people recognise it, talk about it and take action."

Christopher Ringsell, Creative Partner at Good Eggs, said: "We wanted to take the familiar live sports tracker experience and turn it into something far more uncomfortable. Because while millions of people are watching what unfolds on the pitch, another story is unfolding behind closed doors. Remember, the xV is a forecast, not a foregone conclusion, and every one of us has the opportunity to help lower it."

Teresa Parker, Communications Director at I Choose Freedom, said: "Football doesn't cause domestic abuse. Abuse is a choice made by perpetrators. But for many women living with abusive partners, major football matches bring a very real sense of fear. We know from survivors within our refuges that there have been women and children who have not wanted the TV on during a big international tournament, because it brought back awful memories. 'The Unspoken Stat' campaign is creating vital awareness this World Cup."

Credits

• Client: I Choose Freedom

o Teresa Parker, Communications Director

• Good Eggs

o Christopher Ringsell - Creative Partner

o Paul Hancock - Creative Partner

o Dave Newbold - Creative Partner

o Trudi Harris - Strategy and Comms Partner

• AMV BDDO

o Ben Edwards - Executive Creative Director

o Guy Hobbs - Executive Creative Director

o Livvy Tidd - Senior Producer & Creative Initiatives Lead

o Ben Gilpin - Design Director

• Merlin Studio

o Mees Rutten - Founder

o Emiel Muis - Founder

o Servin Nissen - Founder