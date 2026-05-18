happn's first UK OOH campaign kickstarts summer of connection
Created by VCCP Roar, the work builts on the everyday connections that happen around the city - giving daters a chance to connect with those they’ve already noticed
18 May 2026
Happn, the real-life dating app, is today launching its first ever physical advertising campaign in the UK - with the brand’s local-first proposition set to light up London.
The campaign launches today across 14 of the city’s busiest bus routes, and across 30 Underground escalator panels - with a focus on routes across London’s creative heartlands and bringing local daters together. With London’s daters now leading such busy lives and rushing around the city, the OOH activity is focused in some of the capital’s busiest commuter routes, with the aim of making sure that daters can find their missed connections on the app.
The campaign is built around one simple truth: in a city like London, connections happen in fleeting moments every single day - on the bus, on the street, or in a coffee shop. While the moment often goes without these connections being realised, happn exists for that exact moment - with your suggested Crushes on the apps being the people you’ve already been close to in real life.
This gives that missed moment a second chance, and reflects happn’s fundamental USP in an age of swipe culture. Rather than scrolling through the profiles of people you’ll never meet, you can instead connect with those you’ve already noticed.
Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our first ever physical advertising campaign, marking a celebration of local, connection-first dating - something increasingly important in the swiping age. With the campaign running from today across buses and the Tube network, we hope to inspire Londoners to find their connections through summer and beyond with happn.”