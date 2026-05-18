happn's first UK OOH campaign kickstarts summer of connection

The campaign is built around one simple truth: in a city like London, connections happen in fleeting moments every single day - on the bus, on the street, or in a coffee shop. While the moment often goes without these connections being realised, happn exists for that exact moment - with your suggested Crushes on the apps being the people you’ve already been close to in real life.

This gives that missed moment a second chance, and reflects happn’s fundamental USP in an age of swipe culture. Rather than scrolling through the profiles of people you’ll never meet, you can instead connect with those you’ve already noticed.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our first ever physical advertising campaign, marking a celebration of local, connection-first dating - something increasingly important in the swiping age. With the campaign running from today across buses and the Tube network, we hope to inspire Londoners to find their connections through summer and beyond with happn.”