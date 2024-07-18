Screenshot 2024-07-18 165118

Very's 'Operation Back to School' Makes Shopping a Feathered Delight

Crafted by The Gate, the campaign highlights Very’s one-stop-shop convenience ensuring families are fully prepared for the school year ahead

By creative salon

18 July 2024

'Operation Back to School,' from retailer Very, is aimed at making the back-to-school shopping experience effortless for parents. This initiative, developed in collaboration with The Gate, leverages Very’s brand platform ‘Let’s Make It Sparkle,’ and features the retailer’s signature flamingos, to create a unique and seamless shopping journey.

The new campaign tells the story of super mums and dads, embodied by flamingos Kerry and Cherry, along with their flamingo children Rosa, Otis, and Coral. These characters effortlessly navigate back-to-school challenges and ensure their kids are fully equipped for the school year, thanks to Very.

Jessica Myers, chief customer officer at The Very Group, said: "Our new ad encapsulates how, with the help of Very, our household heroes can effortlessly kit out their flock for one of the most important times of the year. Our back-to-school campaign sees the return of our flamingos, Kerry and Cherry, and sets a down-to-earth but energetic tone, which reflects the attitude of our customers.”

The ad highlights how with Very customers can get everything their children need for school all in one place, while being able to spread the cost with Very Pay.

Back-to-school is one of the key occasions alongside Christmas, Birthdays and summer holidays for Very’s customers, who prioritise family moments above all else.

Charlotte Wolfenden, managing director at The Gate, said: "The ''operation back-to-school’ campaign is all about showing how Very can make back-to-school shopping a fun and seamless experience, brought to life in an ever-pink and playful way by our feathery flamingo friends.”

The campaign features hero 30" TV spots, along with 20” supporting product ads, produced by Nexus studios with director Paloma Baeza, in collaboration with Very's in-house creative team. Very’s back to school campaign will run in the UK and Ireland, across TV, VOD, digital, and social media.

Credits

AGENCY

Agency: The Gate

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Executive Creative Director: Rob Bovington

Creative Directors: Antonio Gizzonio, Maisie Willis, & Jo Ratcliffe

Art Director: Holly Hunter

Copywriter: Joanna Cassidy

Producer: Katy Hampson

Account Manager: Georgina Smellie

Senior Account Director: Rachel Furness

VERY

Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Customer Officer: Jessica Myers

Head of Brand: Katie Kinchin-Smith

Senior Brand Lead: Kat Delaney

Brand Marketing Manager: Philippa Terry

Brand Campaign Executive: Lauren Garner

Head of Creative: Julie Phelan

Senior Creative Manger: Chris Beech

POST PRODUCTION

Brave Spark

SOUND

Sound Studio: Gary Turnball & Munzie Thind @ Grand Central Studios

Audio Producer: Hils Macdonald / Katie Miles

Music supervision: Dan Neale/Fred Ashworth @ Native Music Supervision

Title: Very Back To School Native

Composer: Thomas Foley (645744229)

Master: Native Music UK Ltd

Publishing: Airstate Ltd

Casting Voices:

Lena Kaur @ Sainou Talent Agent – Kerry Flamingo

Alison Arnopp @ Rossmore Management – Cherry Flamingo

Wolf Cunningham – Otis Flamingo

Navy Cunningham – Rosa + Coral Flamingo

NEXUS STUDIOS

Production Company: Nexus Studios

Director: Paloma Baeza

HOP: Rachel Moss

Executive Producer: Jason Bartholomew

Producer: Belinda Isaacs

Production Manager: Renata Garcia

Art Director: Reuben McNaughton

CG Supervisor: Florian Caspar

CG Lead: Nico Domerego

Previs: Sara Holm

3D Animator: Sara Holm, Alex Toufaili

3D Generalist: Nur Diker, Lucas De Miguel, Nicolas Lamarca

Lighting Lead: Pawel Adamiec

Lighting: Daniel Prince

FX: Tim Bacon, Nico Domerego

Compositing Lead: Sacha Danjou

Compositing: Türker Tuncer

Storyboards: Neil Boyle

Matte Painter: Signe Cold

Riggers: Niko Rossi, Nayla Nassar

Editors: Andrea Zantiras, Zaki Fulford, David Slade

Resource Manager: Zachary Goldman

PR & Marketing: Nancy Edmondson, Bruce Bigg, Alyaa Ridha

