Very's 'Operation Back to School' Makes Shopping a Feathered Delight

'Operation Back to School,' from retailer Very, is aimed at making the back-to-school shopping experience effortless for parents. This initiative, developed in collaboration with The Gate, leverages Very’s brand platform ‘Let’s Make It Sparkle,’ and features the retailer’s signature flamingos, to create a unique and seamless shopping journey.

The new campaign tells the story of super mums and dads, embodied by flamingos Kerry and Cherry, along with their flamingo children Rosa, Otis, and Coral. These characters effortlessly navigate back-to-school challenges and ensure their kids are fully equipped for the school year, thanks to Very.

Jessica Myers, chief customer officer at The Very Group, said: "Our new ad encapsulates how, with the help of Very, our household heroes can effortlessly kit out their flock for one of the most important times of the year. Our back-to-school campaign sees the return of our flamingos, Kerry and Cherry, and sets a down-to-earth but energetic tone, which reflects the attitude of our customers.”