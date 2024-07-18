Very's 'Operation Back to School' Makes Shopping a Feathered Delight
Crafted by The Gate, the campaign highlights Very’s one-stop-shop convenience ensuring families are fully prepared for the school year ahead
18 July 2024
'Operation Back to School,' from retailer Very, is aimed at making the back-to-school shopping experience effortless for parents. This initiative, developed in collaboration with The Gate, leverages Very’s brand platform ‘Let’s Make It Sparkle,’ and features the retailer’s signature flamingos, to create a unique and seamless shopping journey.
The new campaign tells the story of super mums and dads, embodied by flamingos Kerry and Cherry, along with their flamingo children Rosa, Otis, and Coral. These characters effortlessly navigate back-to-school challenges and ensure their kids are fully equipped for the school year, thanks to Very.
Jessica Myers, chief customer officer at The Very Group, said: "Our new ad encapsulates how, with the help of Very, our household heroes can effortlessly kit out their flock for one of the most important times of the year. Our back-to-school campaign sees the return of our flamingos, Kerry and Cherry, and sets a down-to-earth but energetic tone, which reflects the attitude of our customers.”
The ad highlights how with Very customers can get everything their children need for school all in one place, while being able to spread the cost with Very Pay.
Back-to-school is one of the key occasions alongside Christmas, Birthdays and summer holidays for Very’s customers, who prioritise family moments above all else.
Charlotte Wolfenden, managing director at The Gate, said: "The ''operation back-to-school’ campaign is all about showing how Very can make back-to-school shopping a fun and seamless experience, brought to life in an ever-pink and playful way by our feathery flamingo friends.”
The campaign features hero 30" TV spots, along with 20” supporting product ads, produced by Nexus studios with director Paloma Baeza, in collaboration with Very's in-house creative team. Very’s back to school campaign will run in the UK and Ireland, across TV, VOD, digital, and social media.
