THINK! launches campaign to tackle rural speed through VMLY&R

Is pushing it worth it?, created by brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, marks a creative step change from previous Government speeding campaigns, capturing real, authentic moments of friendship, showcasing why these should be valued more than driving at speed.

In the UK, speed kills and injures an average of 54 young people each week1. Young men, in particular, can overestimate their ability to handle speed, and underestimate the risks – of driving slightly too fast for the conditions or a few miles per hour over the speed limit.

“Speeding contributes to around one in four fatal collisions on our roads[1], with many drivers misjudging the possible dangers – especially young drivers. This campaign highlights the potential impact of driving just a little too fast for the road and asks our audience, who have so much of life to enjoy, whether pushing their speed is worth it.” - said Dawn Lauder, Head of Marketing, Department for Transport.

Following a young driver on his way to meet his friends, the campaign reflects the type of journey many young people make every day. The hero film shows the impact that driving even a little too fast for the road can have, while the audio campaign champions young drivers who respect the road and get there safely.

“Young drivers are an incredibly hard-to-reach audience, so we needed to connect with them through empathy and respect for what’s important in their lives. We approached their relationships with their mates and the things they do together with a sense of reverence, just as they do.” - added Frances Cooke, Creative Director, VMLY&R.

The hero film was directed by Ed Morris through Riff Raff. Renowned for his observational approach to capturing the lives of young people, the brand has moved away from the highly stylised THINK! campaigns of recent years to feel both relatable and authentic.

Is pushing it worth it? will run throughout the month of March on VOD, Social, OLV and digital audio with media planning and buying from Wavemaker and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Campaign credits:

Client: Department for Transport

Agency: VMLY&R

