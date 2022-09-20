Waitrose and a&eDDB unveil food to feel good about

The campaign launches on TV today, Tuesday, 20th September, in marquee spots throughout the campaign including Great British Bake Off with 60 and 30 second spots.

The new brand expression builds on the direction set in the Partnership Purpose and Waitrose Customer Strategy which has been based on insight from over 4,000 target customers and Partners.

The ads state, “when we ask more questions, we get better answers” to help deliver the best quality, even more delicious food - always at fair prices. The campaign asks a series of questions about the food we all eat, positioning Waitrose as always challenging, always questioning and always going further to find out if there is a better way.

Martin George, Customer Director at Waitrose, commented: “We wanted to create a fully integrated campaign to bring together the quality, taste, ethics and value our customers can feel good about.

“With customers becoming increasingly discerning about where they spend their money, our ambition is to ensure that our brand refresh will help to make Waitrose feel more relevant and more compelling for our customers.”

The media campaign was planned and bought by MG OMD and will run across TV, BVOD, You Tube, OOH, Print, Display & Social, creating a multi-touchpoint campaign that delivers impact and cut-through with our most valuable audiences.

Geraldine Ridgway, Executive Director at MG OMD, commented: “Within this campaign it was critical that we not only landed quality and taste, but successfully communicated to our audience the lengths Waitrose goes to when it comes to sustainability and welfare too.

“As a result, we have created a multi-channel campaign, which includes a mix of high impact formats to boldly land Food To Feel Good About, alongside a data led targeting approach, to ensure we are reaching the most relevant audiences and most importantly, our audiences are seeing all proof points”