Waitrose Feel Good

Waitrose and a&eDDB unveil food to feel good about

New campaign celebrates food that makes a positive difference

By Creative Salon

20 September 2022

Waitrose is launching a new brand expression - Food to Feel Good About - with an integrated brand campaign by adam&eveDDB highlighting quality, taste, ethics and value to celebrate food that makes a positive difference.

The new campaign supports Waitrose's ambition to give animals a better life and farmers a better future, and to look after people and the planet - all in pursuit of offering the highest quality and best tasting food.

The hero 60 second TV ad created by adam&eveDDB and directed by the award-winning Bryan Buckley of Hungryman, is narrated by actor and comedian Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, Fleabag), as it takes viewers on a joyful journey through different food moments, with a new and more confident tone of voice for the brand.

Waitrose Partner Vanessa Jones appears in Wookey Hole, showing delicious Wookey Hole cheddar. Vanessa, who has worked for Waitrose for 26 years, is a cheese specialist and shows the care behind every product.

The campaign launches on TV today, Tuesday, 20th September, in marquee spots throughout the campaign including Great British Bake Off with 60 and 30 second spots.

The new brand expression builds on the direction set in the Partnership Purpose and Waitrose Customer Strategy which has been based on insight from over 4,000 target customers and Partners.

The ads state, “when we ask more questions, we get better answers” to help deliver the best quality, even more delicious food - always at fair prices. The campaign asks a series of questions about the food we all eat, positioning Waitrose as always challenging, always questioning and always going further to find out if there is a better way.

Martin George, Customer Director at Waitrose, commented: “We wanted to create a fully integrated campaign to bring together the quality, taste, ethics and value our customers can feel good about.

“With customers becoming increasingly discerning about where they spend their money, our ambition is to ensure that our brand refresh will help to make Waitrose feel more relevant and more compelling for our customers.”

The media campaign was planned and bought by MG OMD and will run across TV, BVOD, You Tube, OOH, Print, Display & Social, creating a multi-touchpoint campaign that delivers impact and cut-through with our most valuable audiences.

Geraldine Ridgway, Executive Director at MG OMD, commented: “Within this campaign it was critical that we not only landed quality and taste, but successfully communicated to our audience the lengths Waitrose goes to when it comes to sustainability and welfare too.

“As a result, we have created a multi-channel campaign, which includes a mix of high impact formats to boldly land Food To Feel Good About, alongside a data led targeting approach, to ensure we are reaching the most relevant audiences and most importantly, our audiences are seeing all proof points”

CREDITS

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Client: Waitrose & Partners

Project/Campaign name: Food to Feel Good About

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s: Matt Gay, Feargal Ballance

Creative Director/s: Mark Shanley, Molly Wilkof

Agency producer/s: Sally Patterson

Planner/s: Hugh de Winton, Shu Han Lee

CEO: Tammy Einav

Managing Director: Paul Billingsley

Business Director/s: Loella Collier

Account Director/s: Georgia Roca

Account Manager/s: Beth Bridgen

Designer/Typographer: Paul Knowles @ King Henry

Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD

PR agency: FINN Partners

Production company: Hungry Man

Executive Producer: Matt Buels

Producer: Chris McBride

Director: Bryan Buckley

D.O.P: Gary Shaw

Editing Company:The Assembly Rooms

Editor:Adam Spivey

Post Production:Rascal

Post Producer: James Beck

VFX Supervisor: Andrew ‘Barnsley’ Wood

2D Lead: Holly McLean

2D: Mikael Theander, Ben Stonehouse

Colourist: Lewis Crossfield at Time Based Arts

Music Supervisor: Leland

Audio Post Production: Factory

Soundtrack name and composer: Come Ray and Come Charles / Michel Legrand

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.