Work Of The Week

07 December 2023
'Feel it Now on PlayStation 5' for Sony Interactive Entertainment by adam&eveDDB
Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its latest PlayStation spot, 'Feel it Now on PlayStation 5', a campaign that celebrates the emotional power of immersive play on PS5. The film, created by adam&eveDDB, and directed by Henry Hobson through MJZ, is built around the ever-quickening heartbeat of a player as they traverse the powerful experiences found on PS5. Beyond the film, the campaign includes a huge suite of activities across print, and digital media, and activations, designed to showcase the heightened emotions players will feel on PlayStation 5.
'Turkey-Sized Meatball' for Ikea by Mother
Ikea is offering fans the ultimate Christmas dinner showstopper this festive season, launching its first-ever Turkey-Sized Meatball. Combining the scale of the UK’s favourite Christmastime poultry with the deliciousness of the Ikea meatball, the Turkey-Sized Meatball is a festive centrepiece that’s likely to prompt laughter and joy. Available exclusively through Ikea in limited quantities, Ikea is offering lucky customers the chance to get hold of the Christmas showstopper through its social channels and an in-store competition.
'Planet Saving Screen Savers' by The Or, London
A collection of highly-regarded photographers have donated their craft to a project designed to encourage you to switch off your screens. Leaving TVs and laptops on standby consumes 10 times the amount of power than when your device is in sleep mode. 'Planet Saving Screen Savers' are a collection of not-so-scenic images designed to encourage you to switch off your screens, thus saving energy. 'Planet Saving Screen Savers' is the brainchild of the creative agency, The Or.
'Reflect And Go Again' for Castore by FCB London
For sportswear brand Castore’s newest range of reflective workout gear, FCB London has brought together some of Britain’s best-known athletes in a special build campaign that tells the story of why 'Better Never Stops', because sometimes you need to take time to reflect, go again, and prove your doubters wrong. FCB London’s special build posters use reflective materials to highlight the qualities of Castore’s new 'Light Reflective Range'.The ads will appear on reflective special builds and fly posters throughout the UK for two weeks and as double-page spread in the December and January issues of GQ, as well as Men’s Fitness and Women’s Fitness.
'Break the Cycle' for Autistica by Ogilvy Health UK
Autism charity Autistica has launched 'Break the Cycle', a campaign drawing awareness to the fact that more than six in ten children and adults in mental health units are autistic. It also calls on the UK government to deliver its 2021 Autism Strategy to support people with autism and prevent them from reaching a crisis. The campaign will run OOH and is made up of hard-hitting illustrations by autistic artist Lury Araujo Nascimento Lira de Medeiros of Lightfarm Studios.
‘Become More Christmas’ Activation for Tesco Ireland by BBH Dublin
Every neighbourhood has that one person who takes their Christmas decorations to a different level. In a local community in Palmerstown, Dublin, one man has been lighting up his street for the past twenty years. This year, Tesco Ireland and BBH Dublin joined forces with his neighbours to help return the festive favour. In a mission to superpower the efforts of a man who embodies the meaning of ‘Become More Christmas’ and builds that festive cheer from the moment the Halloween decorations are down, Seán’s wife Lorraine worked with Tesco Ireland and BBH Dublin along with Back Up Marketing to put on a showstopper light display, not just at Seán’s house, but also for his neighbours’ houses.