Work Of The Week

‘Become More Christmas’ Activation for Tesco Ireland by BBH Dublin

Every neighbourhood has that one person who takes their Christmas decorations to a different level. In a local community in Palmerstown, Dublin, one man has been lighting up his street for the past twenty years. This year, Tesco Ireland and BBH Dublin joined forces with his neighbours to help return the festive favour. In a mission to superpower the efforts of a man who embodies the meaning of ‘Become More Christmas’ and builds that festive cheer from the moment the Halloween decorations are down, Seán’s wife Lorraine worked with Tesco Ireland and BBH Dublin along with Back Up Marketing to put on a showstopper light display, not just at Seán’s house, but also for his neighbours’ houses.