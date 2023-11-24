Sony Interactive Entertainment_Feel it Now on PlayStation 5_04

Playstation celebrates immersive play in 'Feel it Now' spot

The film, created by adam&eveDDB, includes the gaming worlds of both 'The Last of Us' and 'Hogwarts Legacy'

By creative salon

24 November 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its latest PlayStation spot, 'Feel it Now on PlayStation 5', a campaign that celebrates the emotional power of immersive play on PS5.

The film, created by adam&eveDDB, and directed by Henry Hobson through MJZ, is built around the ever-quickening heartbeat of a player as they traverse the powerful experiences found on PS5. Each beat is a burst of heightened emotion. A glimpse of what players can feel when they enter our worlds. From a snapshot of fear, coming face to face with a Clicker from The Last of Us, to the joy of meeting mooncalves from Hogwarts Legacy. As our player travels across the worlds of PlayStation, the speed and power of the emotions she feels build to a heart-racing crescendo, giving our audience a small sample of what they can really feel when immersed in the extraordinary gaming experiences on PlayStation 5.

Beyond the film, the campaign includes a huge suite of activity across print, digital media, and activations, designed to showcase the heightened emotions players will feel on PlayStation 5.

Credits

Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Brand: PlayStation

Project/Campaign name: “Feel it Now on PlayStation 5”

Official Title (YT): “Feel it Now on PlayStation 5”

First Air Date: November 7, 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment:

Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing, Sales and Business Operations: Eric Lempel

Senior Vice President, Global Marketing: Andrea Perez

Vice President, Global Marketing: Isabelle Tomatis

Director of Brand Marketing: Adam Grant

Director of Brand Creative: Sugai Seigo

Group Manager, Brand Marketing: Jayne Murphy

Senior Manager, Brand Marketing: Dianne Segovia & Mattia Maccario

Brand Manager: Melanie Kwan

adam&eveDDB - Creative Agency

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland

Creative Director/s: Andy Clough and Rich McGrann

Agency producer/s: Mary Fostiropoulos, Jaki Jo Hannan

Project Director: Amy Waldman

Planning Director: David Mortimer

Managing Partner: Sarah Coleman

Business Director: Adam Patel

Account Director: Bethany Bridgen

Account Manager: Estella Mosca

Executive Content Director: Simon Adamson

Head of Content: Jessica Taylor

Social Director: Phoebe Wright

Social Creative: Osob Yusuf

Legal: Candice Macleod, Tom Campbell

Business Affairs: Dolores King

King Henry - Design Agency

Joint Head of Design: Scott Silvey

Artworker: Sam Harris & Dave Callow

Retouching: Jon Web & Charlie Townsend

Studio Manager: Rob Wallis & Dan Sandalls

Cain&Abel - Production Agency

Global Business Director: Sybille Chrissoveloni

Account Director: Theo Tsangarides

Account Manager/s: Xochitl Cruz, Ellie Kendrick-Jones, Elliott Bates

Operations Manager: Jon Philips

Executive Producer adaptation: Ludovica Melica

Senior Producer: Charlotte O’Reilly

Producer/s: Dylan Pugh

Junior Producer: Sam Hiorns

Editor/s: Can Yagan

QC: Stuart Moore, Chloe Maudsley, James Pyne

Joint Head of Integrated Production: James Brown

Digital Producer: Matt Walker

Digital Resource Manager: Pata Malecka

Creative Technology Director: Hash Milhan

Digital Design Directors: Sam Butler

Designer/s: David Whipps, Mike Edwards

Technical Lead: Ben Aldrich

Full Stack Developer: Daniel Lewis

Lead QA Manager: Mark Sadler

Media agency: MediaCom

Localisation Agency: EG+

MJZ - Production Company

Director: Henry Hobson

EP/Head of Production: Lucy Jones

Producer: James Waters

Production Manager: Luke Thornton

Director of Photography: Mauro Chiarello

Production Designer: Jonathan Houlding

1st Ad: John Lowe

MoVi Operator: Florian Hatwagner

Casting Director: Charlotte Martin

Division Film - Service Production Company

MD/EP: Rok Bukovec

EP/Producer: Rok Luneznik

Line Producer: Spela Bajc

Production Manager: Urska Vardijan

Production Coordinator: Ursa Purkart / Andjela Prnjak

Unit Manager: Bor Pletersek

1st AD: Tina Fratnik

1st AC: Nika Drakulic

​​Grip: Gerhard Deimel

Gaffer: Darko Bralo

Production Designer Slovenia: Miha Knific

Costume Designer: Monika Lorber

Hair & Makeup Artist: Ana Lazovski

Stunts: Filip Krzisnik

SFX: Kristjan Repalust

Work Editorial - Edit Company

Producer: Frankie Elster

Editor: Stewart Reeves

Edit Assistant: Rain Keene

Framestore - Post Production

Top 5x VFX Team:

Guy Lubin, William Laban, Michael Baker, Rocky Vanoost and Alexia Paterson

VFX Supervisors - William Laban & Guy Lubin

2D Supervisor - Michael Baker

Animation Supervisor - Rocky Vanoost

Flame - Luigi Russo

Executive Creative Director - William Bartlett

Head of CG - Johannes Sambs

Head of 2D - Suzanne Jandu

Senior Producer - Alexia Paterson

Producer - Ben Stell

Production Coordinator - Robyn Borrageiro, Poppy Chadwick, Ellie Tinker

Production Assistant - Conor Garnett & Ivana Savova

Company 3 Colourist - Jean-Clément Soret

Company 3 Colour Assists - Santino Napolitano, Karl Pasamonte, Jack Kennedy

Editorial

Andrew Fineberg

Humberto Reynaga

Assets

Adam Smith - Assets Lead

Bruno Reis Coimbra

Sam Gunn

Khaled Sabry

Leo Schreiber

Wenjie Wu

Jake Roberts

Victoria Stuart

Lighting

Sam Gunn

Tim Jenkinson

Jay Khan

Charlie Humphrey

Eleonora D’Onofrio

Kenny Ip

Giovanni Bianchet

Animation

Adam Bailey

Daniel Bielawski

Harry McCusker-Bland

Tracking & Layout

Victor Farag

Gary Seto

Micaela Arslanian

CFX

Clara Simone

FX

Aaron Baudin

Deniz Cinar

Morten Kvale

Zybrand Jacobs

Rigging

Brad Noble

Maya Dumond

Nathan Clark

Compositors

Alex Ling

Corrina Wilson

Cristina Recuero Esquina

Dominique Breyvogel

Jess Kavasoglu

Julia Caram

Kotryna Lidziute

Max Degroot

Mike Simons

Min-Hui Chang

Owen Braekke-Carroll

Suzanne Jandu

Zavier Mojica

Paint & Roto

Maxwell Lane

Melvin Pillai

Zac Makey

Digital Matte Painting & Concept

Nikola Yordanov

Chelsea Aston

Scott McInnes

Katie Hallaron

Gabriela Pruskowska

Tomáš Müller

Design

Andrew Niven

Jack Field

Daniella Marsh

750MPH - Audio Post Production

Sound Design and Mix – Sam Ashwell

Audio Producer – Olivia Ray & Carla Thomas

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.