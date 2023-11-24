Playstation celebrates immersive play in 'Feel it Now' spot
The film, created by adam&eveDDB, includes the gaming worlds of both 'The Last of Us' and 'Hogwarts Legacy'
24 November 2023
Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its latest PlayStation spot, 'Feel it Now on PlayStation 5', a campaign that celebrates the emotional power of immersive play on PS5.
The film, created by adam&eveDDB, and directed by Henry Hobson through MJZ, is built around the ever-quickening heartbeat of a player as they traverse the powerful experiences found on PS5. Each beat is a burst of heightened emotion. A glimpse of what players can feel when they enter our worlds. From a snapshot of fear, coming face to face with a Clicker from The Last of Us, to the joy of meeting mooncalves from Hogwarts Legacy. As our player travels across the worlds of PlayStation, the speed and power of the emotions she feels build to a heart-racing crescendo, giving our audience a small sample of what they can really feel when immersed in the extraordinary gaming experiences on PlayStation 5.
Beyond the film, the campaign includes a huge suite of activity across print, digital media, and activations, designed to showcase the heightened emotions players will feel on PlayStation 5.
